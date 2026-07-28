Victor Osimhen wants Premier League move amid Manchester United links

Victor Osimhen remains one of the most talked-about strikers in European football, and the Nigerian international is hoping to secure a move to the Premier League despite his successful spell with Galatasaray.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Victor Osimhen has been linked with Manchester United on multiple occasions over the last few transfer windows, and the latest update has once again fuelled speculation surrounding his future. While Galatasaray are determined to hold on to their star forward, Osimhen’s representatives are reportedly exploring opportunities to bring him to England.

Manchester United are expected to remain in the market for attacking reinforcements before the summer transfer window closes. Although they have strengthened other areas of the squad, there is still an appetite to add another experienced centre-forward, particularly if departures create room in the attacking department.

Osimhen has established himself as one of Europe’s most prolific goalscorers over the past few years. Following his successful period with Napoli, where he helped the Italian club win the Serie A title, the Nigerian continued his impressive form after moving to Galatasaray, becoming a key figure for the Turkish champions. He had 30 goal contributions last season.

Despite his importance to Galatasaray, per sources, his long-term ambition remains a switch to the Premier League, with England’s top flight believed to be his preferred destination should he eventually leave Turkey, keeping clubs such as Manchester United firmly in the conversation.

Can Manchester United snap up Osimhen?

Galatasaray are under no pressure to cash in on their prized striker and are understood to be planning for the new season with Osimhen leading the line. The Turkish giants have invested heavily in the forward and are expected to resist approaches unless an extraordinary offer arrives.

Reports have suggested that the club value him at a figure that would make negotiations extremely difficult for most European sides. Manchester United have long admired Osimhen, but finances could prove a stumbling block.

The Premier League club are believed to have multiple priorities in the market, and any move for Osimhen would likely depend on available funds, outgoing transfers and their overall recruitment strategy during the remainder of the window. They are also considering alternative targets, meaning there is no guarantee they will pursue the Nigerian striker this summer.