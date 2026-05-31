Manchester United dreaming of signing Victor Osimhen

Manchester United are interested in signing the Nigerian International attacker Victor Osimhen.

The 28-year-old has been a key player for Galatasaray, and he has been in fine form. He has 22 goals to his name this season, and Manchester United are hoping to secure his signature, as per CaughtOffside.

They need more quality in the attacking unit, and the 28-year-old would be an excellent option for them. He has shown his qualities in France, Italy and Turkey. He has the physicality and technical attributes for English football as well.

Manchester United need more depth in the attacking unit, and an experienced attacker like him would be ideal. He could support Benjamin Sesko in the attack and share the goal-scoring burden with the Slovenian international. Osimhen is at the peak of his career, and the opportunity to move to the Premier League could be exciting for him as well. He will look to test himself at the highest level and fight for major trophies.

Osimhen has also been linked with Chelsea.

Osimhen could fancy a move

The 28-year-old might feel that he has nothing left to prove in Turkey anymore, and it remains to be seen whether he is prepared to move to Old Trafford. Meanwhile, Galatasaray will not want to easily lose a player of his quality. They could demand a premium. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United is ready to break the Bank for him.

Manchester United will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season, and they need a deeper, higher-quality squad. Signing the right players could help them build on the progress shown this season. There is no doubt that Osimhen would be an excellent addition for them. He is one of the best strikers in the world, and he could make an immediate impact in the Premier League.

Manchester United must add players of his quality and experience if they want to bridge the gap with top clubs. They will look to push the lights of Arsenal and Manchester City for major trophies next season, and Osimhen could make a big difference for them.