Victor Osimhen emerges in Chelsea’s latest transfer plans under Xabi Alonso

Chelsea are targeting an elite No. 9 as Xabi Alonso looks to add a major attacking threat ahead of his first Premier League season in charge.

Xabi Alonso has prioritised signing a top striker as he begins his reign at Chelsea, with a high-profile name reportedly on their radar, according to Caught Offside. Victor Osimhen is among the names at the top of Chelsea’s shortlist, with approaches expected in the coming period.

Chelsea have missed out on Champions League football following a horrendous spell under former boss Liam Rosenior. The Blues are winless in seven league games at the time of writing, which has dealt a significant blow to their ambitions. One of the key issues has been their attacking setup, and despite Joao Pedro’s impressive goalscoring form, more firepower is clearly needed.

Chelsea have since appointed Xabi Alonso as their new manager, with the Spaniard set to officially begin his role in July. In the meantime, the club’s transfer chiefs are busy formulating plans, as the incoming manager is expected to strengthen several positions—particularly the centre-forward role.

Victor Osimhen, a target for Chelsea?

Chelsea are set to rekindle their interest in Victor Osimhen, a player they were close to signing two years ago before he opted to join Galatasaray on loan. After an impressive first season there, the Nigerian made his move permanent last summer and has continued to deliver outstanding performances, registering 22 goals and 8 assists while leading the team to consecutive league titles.

His form has attracted interest from top clubs, including Arsenal and Barcelona, though any deal is expected to be complicated. Chelsea, who view Osimhen as an elite No. 9, are now keen to explore the conditions required to complete a potential transfer.

Can Chelsea sign Victor Osimhen?

There are several complications Chelsea must overcome before making a move for Osimhen, as the 27-year-old striker would command a significant transfer fee. Galatasaray, who paid €75 million along with a substantial salary package, are likely to demand an even higher fee to part ways with their star forward. There are also reports suggesting that Alonso could sanction the sale of Joao Pedro.

Selling a player like Pedro would be a bold decision given his performances. While his departure could help generate funds, Osimhen’s wage demands would add another layer of complexity. However, the opportunity to establish himself in the Premier League could appeal to the Nigerian, especially with Alonso potentially playing a key role in convincing him to make the switch.