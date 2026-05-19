Xabi Alonso wants Chelsea to sign Patrik Schick, Brahim Diaz, Dani Ceballos

Chelsea have now appointed Xabi Alonso as their new manager, and they are looking to plug the gaps in their squad ahead of the next season.

Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of Xabi Alonso as their new manager, and the 44-year-old is already looking to improve the team in the summer.

According to a report from Fichajes, the manager is looking to sign Patrik Schick, Brahim Diaz and Dani Ceballos in the summer.

Alonso worked with Schick at Bayer Leverkusen, and he was an important player for the Spaniard. Chelsea needs more quality in the attacking unit, and the experienced Czech Republic International striker could be a very handy option for them. He will help create opportunities for his teammates, and he can also find the back of the net.

The opportunity to move to England could be exciting for him. He is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to take on a new challenge. Given his age, he could be available for a reasonable fee as well. Liam Delap has been quite underwhelming for Chelsea, and he has scored just one goal this season. They need to replace him, and it would be ideal for Chelsea to sign the Bundesliga striker.

The 30-year-old striker has scored 22 goals this season and picked up 4 assists.

Alonso plots Real Madrid raid

On the other hand, Alonso worked with Diaz and Ceballos at Real Madrid. Both players need to move on in search of regular football, and a move to Chelsea could be attractive to them. Chelsea needs more cutting-edge in the final third, and Diaz could be the ideal utility man for them.

The Moroccan International is capable of operating as a centre forward as well as on the flanks. His versatility would be a huge bonus. He will help create opportunities and find the back of the net as well. He’s at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to join a club where he can play every week.

Ceballos has played in England before with Arsenal, and he knows the Premier League. He could settle in quickly at Chelsea and make an immediate impact. He will help them control games better. He will add composure, technical ability, and control alongside Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez. Signing the Spanish international would allow Fernandez to operate with more freedom.