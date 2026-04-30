Arsenal, Barcelona suffer blow in pursuit of Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is unlikely to leave Galatasaray anytime soon amid rumours linking the star forward to the likes of Arsenal and Barcelona.

Victor Osimhen is a forward that some of the top teams would like in their squad, and yet none came forward to sign him last summer when he was available for as much as €75 million. Now, amid fresh links to Arsenal and Barcelona, Sports Boom insists the Galatasaray forward is unlikely to leave Istanbul anytime soon.

Victor Osimhen remains a curious case for transfer enthusiasts who have been baffled by the decisions of many top clubs last summer as they failed to sign him. Having been made available for €75 million, which may have resonated well with a host of top clubs in England and Spain, the Nigerian forward ended up making his move to Galatasaray permanent.

There’s the element of high wages being offered in Turkey, which may be a concern for English and Spanish sides. However, there have been fresh links to some of those big clubs, as Arsenal were reportedly scouting the player, as per multiple outlets.

Barcelona also hold an interest as they seek a top-tier replacement for Robert Lewandowski in the near future, with the Polish target man likely to leave in the summer. The Catalans have their ongoing financial issues, which could see them baulk at Galatasaray’s reported €100 million asking price for the forward, as well as the wages he might demand to make the switch to Camp Nou.

While a move to Barcelona is more or less ruled out for external factors, Arsenal could have the financial muscle to make a deal happen. However, the Gunners are unlikely to spend as much as €100 million for Osimhen, despite his impressive numbers, which read 27 goals and assists this season alone.

Victor Osimhen to Stay at Galatasaray?

The Arsenal scouting rumours began when Sporting Director Andrea Berta was spotted at Rams Park for the Istanbul Derby. However, upon deeper inspection, the Italian was present there for talks with Galatasaray to improve relations with Arsenal, and not for Osimhen.

Moreover, Osimhen is seemingly happy with life in Istanbul at the moment, while the financial implications of any deal will make a transfer challenging. Hence, as of now, the Nigerian forward is expected to stay in Istanbul and continue life with Galatasaray.