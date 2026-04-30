Arsenal run rule over Victor Osimhen in Turkish Super Lig action

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta was reportedly in attendance to watch Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen in the derby against Fenerbahce last week.

Victor Osimhen has emerged as a prime target for Arsenal, having scored 20 goals and provided 7 assists in 31 appearances across all competitions this season, an impressive tally that has attracted attention from Europe’s elite clubs. According to Spanish outlet AS, the 27-year-old is the subject of interest from Arsenal.

The Gunners are keen on reinforcing their attacking options by signing a proven centre-forward ahead of the summer transfer window, and Berta’s scouting mission indicates concrete interest. The report states that the sporting director “obtained information on the conditions” required to sign Osimhen. However, Arsenal will not be alone in pursuing the striker’s signature, as Barcelona have also emerged as a serious contender for his services.

How has Victor Osimhen performed at Galatasaray?

Victor Osimhen has significantly enhanced his reputation since joining Galatasaray from Napoli. The 27-year-old moved to Turkiye in September 2024 following behind-the-scenes disputes at the Serie A club. Galatasaray initially signed the player on loan before converting the deal into a permanent transfer.

In his first season with Cimbom, Osimhen was exceptional, delivering consistent goal contributions. He has maintained his high standards in the ongoing campaign, accumulating 20 goals and 7 assists in 31 appearances across all competitions. Such statistics underscore why Osimhen remains a target for multiple high-profile clubs, with Arsenal and Barcelona leading the chase for his signature this summer.

A man in high demand

Victor Osimhen has been on Barcelona’s wishlist for an extended period. The sustained interest is logical given that Robert Lewandowski is expected to depart Camp Nou as a free agent this summer. Additionally, the veteran Polish striker is in the twilight of his career. Barcelona must therefore plan for life beyond Lewandowski, and they have targeted the former Napoli striker as his long-term successor.

As for Arsenal, the situation is more complex. The Gunners reinforced their attacking ranks by signing Viktor Gyokeres last summer, but the Swedish international has endured an inconsistent debut season in English football, still adjusting to the intensity and physicality of the Premier League. Additionally, Gabriel Jesus faces an uncertain future at the Emirates with his contract situation unresolved ahead of the summer window. These factors have motivated Arsenal to explore additional striking options, with Osimhen representing an established, goal-proven alternative.

With Andrea Berta making initial moves in the competition for Osimhen’s signature, a summer switch to the Emirates is increasingly plausible. Barcelona, however, face financial constraints; the report suggests a deal will not be straightforward as the Catalan club must “free up space in their budget” to accommodate the Galatasaray star’s wages and transfer fee.