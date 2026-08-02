Charlie Cresswell poised to complete loan move to Stade Rennais

Toulouse FC centre-back Charlie Cresswell is closing in on joining fellow Ligue 1 club Stade Rennais on a season-long loan deal.

According to an update from Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas, Crystal Palace and Fulham have also been interested in Charlie Cresswell. The two Premier League clubs are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window. However, the 23-year-old Toulouse FC defender is on the cusp of moving across Ligue 1 instead of returning to the Premier League.

How has Charlie Cresswell fared in Ligue 1?

Charlie Cresswell has established himself as one of the most promising young defenders in Ligue 1 since joining Toulouse from Leeds United in July 2024. The Preston native spent his formative years in England and graduated from the youth division at Leeds United. However, the 23-year-old has risen in prominence during his spell in France, as he has made significant progress in the last two seasons.

The English defender has made over 50 appearances for Toulouse thus far while chipping in with eight goals and five assists. Meanwhile, Cresswell’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs. Premier League outfits, in particular, have been keen on signing the youngster, though he is now set to snub Crystal Palace and Fulham.

A man in demand

Stade Rennais have been keen on signing a centre-back this summer, even though Franck Haise has six options in his squad presently. However, Lilian Brasier faces an uncertain future at the Ligue 1 club amid his links with Deportivo La Coruna. Additionally, Abdelhamid Ait-Boudlal and Jonathan Do Marcolino are inexperienced and will be backup options if they remain with the squad in the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Charlie Cresswell has been on Crystal Palace’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, as the Eagles have yet to fill Marc Guehi’s void in the defensive unit. Additionally, they have sold Maxence Lacroix to Chelsea. So, Pierre Sage is worried about a significant void in the central defensive unit, with Cresswell an option worth considering.

As for Fulham, Issa Diop has joined Ipswich Town this summer, while Jorge Cuenca faces an uncertain future at Craven Cottage amid his links with SL Benfica. So, with Joachim Andersen and Calvin Bassey being the only other centre-backs in his squad, Alvaro Arbeloa is pressing for another central defender.

However, with Cresswell closing in on joining Stade Rennais, Crystal Palace and Fulham must return to the drawing board and realign their focus towards other centre-backs. The English defender, meanwhile, will focus on his next assignment as he closes in on the loan move across Ligue 1.