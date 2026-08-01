Fulham rival Crystal Palace in Charlie Cresswell chase

Crystal Palace have stepped up their search for defensive reinforcements following the departure of Maxence Lacroix, with Toulouse centre-back Charlie Cresswell emerging as one of the club’s leading targets this summer.

The Eagles are eager to strengthen Pierre Sage’s backline before the transfer window closes and now face competition from Premier League rivals Fulham for the highly-rated English defender.

According to Football Insider, Crystal Palace and Fulham are both pursuing Cresswell after Toulouse rejected an opening £19.7 million bid from Rennes.

Crystal Palace turn to Cresswell after Matsima setback

Palace’s interest in Cresswell has intensified after negotiations for FC Augsburg defender Chrislain Matsima broke down earlier this week. The South London club had hoped to secure the French centre-back as a replacement for Lacroix, who recently completed a move to Chelsea, but the two clubs failed to reach an agreement over a transfer fee.

That has prompted Crystal Palace to switch their attention to Cresswell, who has impressed since moving to Toulouse from Leeds United in 2024. The 23-year-old made 29 Ligue 1 appearances last season, scoring three goals as Toulouse secured a comfortable mid-table finish. His performances have established him as one of the most promising young English defenders playing abroad.

Fulham also in the running

Fulham remain firmly in contention for Cresswell’s signature and are expected to provide strong competition should Palace formalise their interest. The defender’s stock has continued to rise thanks to his international exploits with England.

Cresswell played a key role in England Under-21’s successful European Championship campaign in 2025, helping the Young Lions lift the trophy for the second consecutive tournament while also earning a place in the Team of the Tournament.

Having progressed through Leeds United’s academy before gaining senior experience with Millwall and Toulouse, Cresswell has developed into a composed, physically dominant centre-back capable of competing at Premier League level. With Rennes already seeing a £19.7 million bid rejected, Toulouse are expected to demand a higher fee before considering his sale.

Charlie Cresswell looks like an excellent fit for both Crystal Palace and Fulham. Palace’s need is arguably greater following Maxence Lacroix’s departure and the collapse of talks for Chrislain Matsima, making a move for Cresswell a logical next step. Fulham, meanwhile, can also offer an attractive sporting project.

Toulouse remain in a strong negotiating position after rejecting Rennes’ opening bid, so any club hoping to land the England Under-21 international is likely to have to improve significantly on the £19.7 million already turned down.