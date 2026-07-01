Crystal Palace ramping up efforts to seal Charlie Cresswell transfer

Crystal Palace will look to sign 23-year-old English centre-back Charlie Cresswell from Ligue 1 club Toulouse this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Charlie Cresswell is the subject of interest from Crystal Palace. The Eagles are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 23-year-old Toulouse defender.

The Englishman is also a target for Leeds United, with the West Yorkshire outfit mulling over re-signing him in the summer transfer window. However, the Whites are behind Crystal Palace in the battle for Cresswell’s signature, with the South London club stepping up interest in the youngster after receiving approval from Pierre Sage for a deal.

How has Charlie Cresswell fared in Ligue 1?

Charlie Cresswell has established himself as one of the most promising young defenders in Ligue 1 since joining Toulouse from Leeds United in July 2024. The Preston native spent his formative years in England and graduated from the youth division at Leeds United. However, the 23-year-old has risen in prominence during his spell in France, as he hit the ground running at Stadium de Toulouse and made significant progress in the last two seasons.

The English defender has made over 50 appearances for Toulouse thus far while chipping in with eight goals and five assists. Meanwhile, Cresswell’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs. Premier League outfits, in particular, have been keen on signing the youngster, with Crystal Palace and Leeds United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League return on the horizon?

Charlie Cresswell has been on Crystal Palace’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest is understandable, as the Eagles have yet to fill Marc Guehi’s void in the defensive unit. Additionally, they are concerned about Maxence Lacroix’s long-term future amid his links with Chelsea. So, they need at least one new centre-back, with Cresswell a viable target.

As for Leeds United, the Whites have been forced to dip their toes in the market after allowing Pascal Struijk to join Brighton & Hove Albion. The Dutch defender has left a gaping hole in the defensive unit at the West Yorkshire outfit, and several candidates, including Nico Elvedi, are on the club’s wishlist.

Perhaps, pursuing Elvedi will be sensible, as they have fallen behind Crystal Palace in the battle for Cresswell’s signature. Pierre Sage knows the English centre-back well from his time in Ligue 1 with RC Lens. So, it is not surprising that he has given the green light to sign the 23-year-old from Toulouse in the coming weeks.