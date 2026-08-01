West Ham United in transfer tussle to sign George Ilenikhena

West Ham United will look to sign 19-year-old Nigerian striker George Ilenikhena from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad this summer.

According to an update by Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, George Ilenikhena is the subject of interest from West Ham United. The Hammers are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a striker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 19-year-old Al-Ittihad centre-forward.

However, per Sacha Tavolieri, the East London club will face stiff competition from FC Schalke 04 and Genoa for Ilenikhena’s signature. All three clubs have submitted enquiries for a summer move, and the Belgian journalist has suggested that Al-Ittihad could “open the door to a loan departure (with a purchase option)” in the coming weeks.

Who is George Ilenikhena?

George Ilenikhena has had a strange career trajectory thus far. Born in Lagos, the teenage prospect spent his formative years in France, passing through the academies at Bourg-la-Reine and Antony Football Évolution before graduating from the youth division at Amiens SC.

Since then, the 19-year-old has represented clubs in France, Belgium, and Saudi Arabia, joining Al-Ittihad from AS Monaco earlier this year. However, Ilenikhena has barely featured for the Pro League club thus far, managing only 170 minutes of game time in six appearances while failing to score a goal.

Return to Europe on the cards?

With regular game time eluding George Ilenikhena, a return to Europe may be on the cards amid his links with FC Schalke 04, Genoa, and West Ham United. The English club’s interest in the Nigerian striker is understandable, as Callum Wilson has joined Brentford in a bargain move this summer.

Additionally, Valentin Castellanos faces an uncertain future at the London Stadium, with West Ham open to cashing in on him. Recent reports have also suggested that Pablo may leave the East London club in the coming weeks. Several candidates, including Habib Diallo, have thus emerged on West Ham’s wishlist, with Ilenikhena also a viable target.