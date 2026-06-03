West Ham United ready sell Taty Castellanos for sizeable fee

West Ham United could sell January arrival Taty Castellanos for the right price amid reported interest from the likes of Everton.

West Ham United could be forced to make some changes to their squad following relegation to the Championship. Several of their key players are being linked with exits, as the club might be open to sanctioning sales for the right price, including for the likes of Taty Castellanos, as per Football Insider.

Taty Castellanos gave West Ham hope of surviving relegation following a strong run of performances since his January arrival from Lazio. The Hammers paid around £25 million for the Argentine attacker, who has been a hit at the London Stadium, with his six goals in 18 appearances playing a significant part in their survival push.

However, after their relegation, it is plausible that the Hammers could offload some of their key stars to raise funds. Earlier, they had reportedly taken a firm stance on retaining some of their existing players, but now they could soften that position and allow departures, including Castellanos.

How much would West Ham want for Taty Castellanos?

West Ham reportedly signed Castellanos in a £25 million deal from Lazio during the January window, and reports suggest they are keen to recoup most of that fee. Therefore, it would take a substantial offer from interested clubs to prise the Argentine away, especially given the promise he has already shown.

Fulham were reportedly keen on signing him; however, it is Everton’s interest that is now gaining momentum.

He could be a good signing for Everton, who might be in a position to match what West Ham paid Lazio. Castellanos offers something different compared to their current forwards, Beto and Thierno Barry, and David Moyes could be intrigued by the idea of bringing in the Argentine.

Everton in the market for a new striker?

An analysis of Everton’s current strike options shows that both Beto and Barry are very similar profiles, with Moyes using them in largely comparable roles last season. There have also been reported links to former star Richarlison from Tottenham, and that move could still materialise if Spurs are willing to sell.

Tammy Abraham has also been mentioned in reports linking him with Everton, as Moyes appears keen to add a striker who can bring a different dimension to his frontline. Castellanos has certainly shown his work rate and effectiveness, which makes him a viable target for the Toffees.