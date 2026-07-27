West Ham United eyeing summer move for Habib Diallo

West Ham United could target a move for FC Metz striker Habib Diallo in a bid to solve their issues in the front line ahead of the new season.

West Ham United are exploring a cut-price move for Metz striker Habib Diallo following the French side’s relegation from Ligue 1, Football Insider reports. The Senegalese forward could leave Metz on reduced terms as he seeks to test himself in English football.

West Ham United are seeking a new striker, with 40-cap Senegalese international and experienced Metz forward Habib Diallo a player of interest. The Hammers may feel a little short in their front line following some of the changes, and some anticipated changes, ahead of this summer, as Nuno Espírito Santo wants someone reliable to lead the line.

The experienced Callum Wilson has joined Brentford on a one-year deal, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, while Niclas Fullkrug is expected to leave at some point in this window. Meanwhile, there are considerable doubts over Taty Castellanos and Pablo’s futures, despite the duo only arriving in January in a bid to save West Ham’s season.

Is Habib Diallo a reasonable option for West Ham?

Per Football Insider’s reporting, Diallo, having played nearly 300 games across Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 for Strasbourg, Brest and Metz, earned 40 senior caps, and enjoyed a spell in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Shabab and Damac FC (20 goals and assists in 61 games), positions himself as a reliable option for the Hammers.

Last season, he played 25 times for Metz, scoring four goals and providing two assists, as the team dropped to Ligue 2. With Metz now in Ligue 2, Diallo may pursue a move to a Premier League club, though his contract runs until 2028, affording Metz some leverage, although the report does state he could leave on a cut-price deal this summer.

West Ham’s forward targets

Diallo is not the only forward on West Ham’s radar, as fellow Senegalese forward Pape Moussa Fall is also under consideration, with the attacker returning to Metz after a loan spell with RAAL La Louviere in Belgium.

West Ham are also interested in Haji Wright, although newly promoted Coventry are reportedly fighting to keep him. The Hammers are exploring Sunderland’s Eliezer Mayenda as well, though English domestic deals present negotiation challenges.