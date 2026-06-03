Sunderland ready to sell Eliezer Mayenda amid West Ham United links

Sunderland will be open to cashing in on 21-year-old Spanish youth international Eliezer Mayenda this summer amid his links with West Ham United.

According to a report by Football Insider, Eliezer Mayenda is the subject of interest from West Ham United. The Hammers are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a striker in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 21-year-old Sunderland centre-forward.

The update by Football Insider has revealed that apart from West Ham, “several clubs across Europe” are also interested in the Spaniard. With Sunderland willing to entertain bids to part ways with Mayenda, a summer departure is on the cards.

Who is Eliezer Mayenda?

Eliezer Mayenda has only made gradual progress since joining Sunderland from FC Sochaux in July 2023. Born in Zaragoza, the 21-year-old began his youth career in Spain but spent most of his formative years in France, passing through the academies at Breuillet FC and CS Brétigny before graduating from the youth division at FC Sochaux.

However, the Spanish youth international has been in and out of the starting lineup since joining Sunderland. Mayenda managed only 943 minutes of game time in 23 appearances across all competitions, chipping in with only two goals and one assist. However, his stock remains high, with West Ham among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this summer.

Will Mayenda move to another English club this summer?

West Ham United’s interest in Eliezer Mayenda is understandable. While the East London club signed two strikers earlier this year, Valentin Castellanos faces an uncertain future heading into the summer transfer window, as he has no interest in playing in the EFL Championship. West Ham may have no choice but to cash in on the Argentine striker, and they need a replacement.

While Pablo can hold the fort in the second division, Callum Wilson’s durability to last a 46-game league season is uncertain. So, West Ham must pursue a striker this summer, and recent reports have linked them with several candidates, including Zan Vipotnik.

Mayenda is also a viable target, as he is already accustomed to the challenges of English football. With Sunderland ready to cash in on the Spanish youth international, West Ham will hope to beat the reported European suitors to his signature.