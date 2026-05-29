West Ham United eyeing Zan Vipotnik as Taty Castellanos replacement

West Ham United will look to sign 24-year-old Slovenian international Zan Vipotnik from Swansea City in the summer transfer window.

According to an update by Italian journalist Marco Mampreso, interest continues to rise in Taty Castellanos, and the January arrival wants to leave West Ham United after only six months. The Argentine striker has no interest in playing in the EFL Championship, and he will push for a summer departure from the London Stadium.

The situation has forced West Ham to dip into the market for a striker, and Zan Vipotnik has emerged as the subject of interest from the East London club. The Swansea City centre-forward has quickly become the top striker target for the Hammers heading into the summer transfer window.

Who is Zan Vipotnik?

Zan Vipotnik has established himself as one of the best strikers in the EFL Championship since joining Swansea City from Bordeaux in August 2024. The 24-year-old took no time to make his mark at the Welsh club, and he has taken his performances up several notches in his second season.

The Slovenian international ended the 2025/26 campaign as the top scorer in the Championship, and he amassed 25 goals and three assists in 49 appearances across all competitions. Vipotnik’s exploits have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with West Ham United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature this year.

London calling?

West Ham United’s interest in Zan Vipotnik is understandable. While the East London club signed multiple strikers earlier this year, they are in a difficult position over Valentin Castellanos’s long-term future after their relegation from the Premier League. Widespread reports have linked the Argentine striker with Fulham and Flamengo.

Additionally, the Hammers are reportedly ready to terminate Niclas Fullkrug’s contract after his underwhelming loan stint with AC Milan. With Castellanos pushing for a summer exit, West Ham must dip into the market for a striker. Several candidates, including Pape Moussa Fall, have thus emerged on their wishlist, with Vipotnik also a viable target.

The Slovenian striker is already well-settled in the EFL Championship, and he should take little time to become an asset for West Ham. For West Ham, securing a proven Championship scorer ahead of a promotion push will be critical as they aim to immediately return to the top flight.