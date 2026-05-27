West Ham United ready to terminate Niclas Fullkrug deal

West Ham are pondering a contract termination for an experienced striker in their ranks as part of their cuts following relegation from the Premier League.

West Ham have some big decisions on their hands, particularly when it comes to managing their finances following relegation to the Championship. The Hammers could part ways with some of their expensive stars, as Bild states they could consider terminating experienced striker Niclas Fullkrug’s deal.

Niclas Fullkrug arrived at West Ham in the summer of 2024 with a strong reputation following impressive goalscoring spells with Werder Bremen and Borussia Dortmund. His time at the London Stadium has not gone to plan, as the forward has only managed to score three times in 26 league appearances during his 18 months at the club. The Hammers are now considering terminating his contract.

Fullkrug joined AC Milan on loan in January but has only scored once during that spell, as the Italian giants finished outside the Champions League places. Without top-tier continental football next season, the Rossoneri have dismissed multiple high-profile figures from their management team, including Massimiliano Allegri, sporting director Igli Tare, and CEO Giorgio Furlani, making it unlikely they will retain Fullkrug beyond his loan.

What next for Niclas Fullkrug?

Fullkrug may not be in the best vein of form, but the striker continues to attract interest in the market. Former club Werder Bremen are interested in re-signing him, while Fullkrug is reportedly considering a return to his hometown of Hanover, which is close to Bremen.

There is also interest from Fiorentina and other Italian clubs, while some MLS teams are said to admire the German striker. He may lean towards a return to the Bundesliga, but only time will tell where he ends up, amid reports that West Ham are eager to offload him.

What are West Ham’s options with Niclas Fullkrug?

West Ham’s relegation from the Premier League will severely impact their finances ahead of the new campaign. Several players are expected to leave, including Fullkrug, with the club already evaluating their options regarding the striker. Reports of a potential contract termination are now emerging.

Fullkrug reportedly earns €4.5 million per year in net salary, which will be difficult for the Hammers to sustain following relegation. A termination would require West Ham to pay a significant severance package, meaning they will likely attempt to sell him at a reduced fee, or even consider a free transfer, to remove his wages from their books.