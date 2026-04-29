Fiorentina eyeing summer move for Niclas Fullkrug

Fiorentina will reportedly look to sign 33-year-old German striker Niclas Fullkrug from West Ham United in the summer transfer window.

A report by Italian outlet Calciomercato has revealed that Niclas Fullkrug is the subject of interest from Fiorentina. The Violets are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a striker in the coming months, and Fabio Paratici is working on a bargain deal for the struggling German.

The latest update has revealed that AC Milan will not exercise the modest purchase option to complete a permanent move after his loan deal ends in a few weeks. With Fullkrug having no future at West Ham United, a swift return to Serie A may be on the cards.

Niclas Fullkrug and his West Ham struggles

Niclas Fullkrug has endured a frustrating spell since joining West Ham United from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £27 million in August 2024. The 33-year-old arrived at the East London club amid significant expectations after a productive spell with the Bundesliga giants. Yet, persistent fitness issues plagued the experienced striker for a season and a half before his move to San Siro.

Fullkrug’s challenges have continued at AC Milan, as he managed only one goal in 564 minutes of game time across 17 outings in all competitions. As a result, the Rossoneri will not exercise the purchase option to keep the German striker at San Siro beyond the 2025/26 season. Despite this setback, he may remain in Serie A.

Will Fullkrug continue his time in Serie A this summer?

Fiorentina’s interest in Niclas Fullkrug is understandable. The Serie A outfit will dip into the market for a striker in the upcoming transfer window, as widespread reports have linked Moise Kean with a move away from the Artemio Franchi Stadium amid his links with Tottenham Hotspur and other Premier League clubs.

While Fullkrug has struggled at AC Milan, he could become a valuable short-term asset for Fiorentina under Paolo Vanoli, who employs rapid attacking play as part of his tactical approach. The report suggests that Fabio Paratici views the experienced attacker as a mentor figure for a young striker to aid his development in coming seasons.

However, La Viola may face stiff competition for the West Ham flop’s signature, as recent reports have linked him with Getafe. Meanwhile, the fee West Ham will demand to part ways with the 33-year-old German striker upon his return from the unsuccessful loan stint remains unclear. However, considering his stature and struggles, the valuation should not be prohibitive.