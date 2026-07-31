PSG, Bayern Munich refuse to enter bidding war for Rodri amid Real Madrid links

Real Madrid have received a massive boost in their pursuit of Manchester City star Rodri, as PSG and Bayern Munich refuse to enter a bidding war.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich have ruled themselves out of the race to sign Rodri, handing Real Madrid a significant boost as the Spanish giants continue working on a deal for the Manchester City midfielder.

The Spain international has informed Manchester City that he wants to return to Spain. While several top European clubs have admired the 30-year-old for some time, Rodri’s priority is understood to be a move to Real Madrid.

Manchester City have now accepted the midfielder’s stance and are negotiating towards a resolution. Although losing one of the finest midfielders in the club’s history is far from ideal, the Premier League giants are negotiating a transfer rather than risk an increasingly uncertain situation dragging on.

Real Madrid have been encouraged by recent developments. The experienced midfielder underwent a minor back procedure earlier this week, and the Spanish club quickly sought an update on his condition. Reports indicate the surgery was successful, further strengthening Madrid’s confidence that Rodri can continue performing at the highest level.

While fitness questions existed earlier in the year, Rodri silenced many doubters with his commanding displays at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, helping Spain achieve success and claiming the Golden Ball, convincing Real Madrid that he still has several elite seasons ahead of him.

Real Madrid remain in complete control

Negotiations between the two clubs remain ongoing. Real Madrid are believed to value the deal at around €50 million, whereas Manchester City are holding out for a figure closer to €60 million. Although there is still a gap between the two valuations, discussions continue as both sides search for common ground.

City also explored the possibility of encouraging interest from elsewhere. The Premier League club reportedly sounded out intermediaries to assess whether other European heavyweights might be willing to enter the race.

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich were among the clubs approached, but both quickly distanced themselves after learning about Rodri’s clear preference. Neither club will pursue a player set on Madrid.

That decision leaves Madrid in a commanding position. They are looking at the World Cup winner as an upgrade on their current midfield options. His arrival will certainly bolster their midfield, and it could also cause a lot of uncertainty around the future of Aurelien Tchouameni.