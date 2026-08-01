Bradley Barcola inching closer to Liverpool move

Liverpool are working to agree a deal with PSG for winger Bradley Barcola, amid suggestions that the player is eager to make the move.

Liverpool have made winger Bradley Barcola their primary summer target and are working to agree a deal with PSG, with the player reportedly eager to make the move. According to Football Insider, the Merseyside outfit are confident about the deal as discussions advance.

Liverpool are yet to make a major signing this summer, but have been working towards one since the start of the window. Liverpool identified a winger as the priority from window-open, with Yan Diomande choosing to join Real Madrid after emerging as their preferred target. The Reds did bring in Víctor Munoz from Osasuna, but the Spaniard does not address their winger priority.

With Diomande out of their reach, Liverpool have since been chasing Bradley Barcola, despite reports suggesting PSG could ask for a monumental price for the winger. Barcola fills the left-wing position, where he has performed consistently for the Parisians, but his arrival does not address Liverpool’s longer-term need for a successor to Mohamed Salah on the right.

Liverpool ready to step up Barcola chase

Barcola has agreed personal terms in principle, and talks with PSG could begin once Liverpool signal their willingness to meet the Parisians’ asking price. At the moment, there are no formal negotiations with PSG, but they could begin in the coming period, especially if the Premier League giants are willing to pay closer to whatever the Parisians demand as his asking price.

Barcola’s eagerness to join Liverpool and the absence of rival bidders strengthen the club’s position. Real Madrid reportedly considered Barcola as an alternative to Diomande briefly, but they are firmly in pursuit of the latter.

In fact, some reports indicate that Liverpool are prepared to spend substantially for Barcola, which suggests they are willing to pay what PSG demand for the winger. Liverpool can take solace in the idea that the Parisians are already looking for replacements, amid Fabrizio Romano’s report on their pursuit of Ajax’s Mika Godts.

Liverpool face a diminishing window to complete the Barcola move and address the right-wing void, as well as several other positions in the squad. For now, they need a signing like that of the French attacker, to galvanise their window and spring into action ahead of the new campaign.