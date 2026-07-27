Real Madrid consider Bradley Barcola as Yan Diomande alternative if deal collapses

Real Madrid are preparing for the decisive stage of the summer transfer window as Jose Mourinho continues reshaping his attacking options.

The Spanish giants have already strengthened several areas of the squad, but the search for another elite wide forward remains unresolved. Mourinho wants greater pace, directness and goal threat from the flanks as Madrid attempt to break Barcelona’s domestic dominance and re-establish themselves as the leading force in Spain. Their recruitment team has therefore begun assessing alternatives in case negotiations for their preferred target cannot be completed.

According to Fichajes, Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola has emerged as one of the leading contingency options. The 23-year-old is reportedly on Real Madrid’s shortlist should their pursuit of RB Leipzig attacker Yan Diomande collapse. Liverpool are also monitoring Barcola’s situation and could provide serious competition if PSG become willing to negotiate.

Diomande remains Real Madrid’s priority

Real Madrid are still focused primarily on signing Diomande and the club are understood to have reached a verbal agreement with the 19-year-old over personal terms, leaving a transfer fee as the main obstacle. RB Leipzig have already rejected an opening offer worth €100 million and are believed to value the winger at between €115 million and €120 million.

That valuation would make Diomande one of the most expensive teenage players in football history and would require Los Blancos to commit a major portion of their remaining transfer budget.

The Ivory Coast international recorded 12 goals and eight assists in 2,476 Bundesliga minutes during the 2025/26 season. His performances have also attracted interest from PSG, increasing the pressure on Madrid to decide whether to improve their proposal.

Barcola contract stance creates possible opening

Barcola is under contract with PSG until June 2028, but he has reportedly declined to accept a new extension at this stage. The Ligue 1 champions are not under immediate pressure to sell and are said to value the winger at approximately €170 million.

That figure would make him even more expensive than Diomande and represents a significant barrier to any potential negotiations. Barcola has registered 39 goals and 37 assists in 152 appearances for PSG. He is primarily deployed from the left but can operate across the attacking line, offering Mourinho valuable flexibility.

Competition for places in Paris remains fierce, with Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia all capable of playing in similar areas. However, there is no indication that PSG are actively looking to part with Barcola. Liverpool’s interest could further complicate matters. The Premier League club are keeping a close eye on developments and may act if PSG soften their position.

Diomande remains the more realistic target despite Leipzig’s enormous valuation. Real Madrid have already agreed personal terms and appear willing to keep negotiating, whereas PSG’s €170 million price for Barcola looks deliberately prohibitive.

Barcola would be an outstanding addition and would fit Mourinho’s need for a dynamic left-sided attacker, but Madrid are unlikely to switch focus unless the Diomande deal becomes completely impossible. Liverpool’s presence also means there would be little room for delay if PSG unexpectedly open the door.