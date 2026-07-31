Chelsea formulating fresh offer to sign Alex Scott

Chelsea are formulating a new offer to test Bournemouth’s resolve on Alex Scott, but are unlikely to meet the midfielder’s valuation.

Chelsea are preparing a fresh bid for Alex Scott, but they face a significant valuation gap with Bournemouth, who are holding firm at £80 million. The 22-year-old midfielder has rejected a contract offer from the Cherries, making him available to suitors including Liverpool and Manchester United. According to Caught Offside, Chelsea are preparing a new offer to test Bournemouth’s resolve, with the club eager to strengthen their midfield with young talent.

Bournemouth remain in a position of strength. Despite undergoing significant changes over the last 12 months, including losing key stars from last summer and their manager this window, they are not desperate for key sales. With European football on the horizon, the Cherries are unlikely to compromise on their valuation without substantial improvement on Chelsea’s opening bid.

Chelsea to lodge fresh bid for Alex Scott

Chelsea’s fresh bid will reportedly reach £70 million, according to Ben Jacobs, but falls short of Bournemouth’s £80 million minimum. Ben Jacobs confirmed on 23 July that the Cherries value the player at least £80 million. The Blues are keen to strengthen their midfield with promising young talent, and Scott fits that profile as a potential long-term midfielder option.

A move would make total sense if Enzo Fernandez ends up leaving this window, or Chelsea may view the Scott arrival as future-proofing their midfield depth. There have been reports stating Scott is eager to join Chelsea, but they must reach an agreement with the Cherries to move forward.

Chelsea face competition

While the Blues remain the ones that are firmly interested in Scott, there is plenty of competition since the start of the window. Manchester United are alert to his future, as per reports, and would consider making a big offer to test the Cherries. They desperately need another midfielder to continue their overhaul, as Manuel Ugarte will miss most of the 2025/26 season due to a knee injury.

Liverpool are another suitor, as per previous reports, as Andoni Iraola is a big factor in this chase for Scott. With Curtis Jones facing an uncertain future at Anfield, Scott can be his long-term future. Those two teams, Liverpool and Manchester United, are keen to land a new midfielder, and in Chelsea’s case, they must step up to pay as much as Bournemouth wants to have a firm chance of landing the 22-year-old English midfielder.