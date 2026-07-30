Lazio eyeing summer move for Niclas Fullkrug

Lazio are eyeing a move for West Ham United striker Niclas Fullkrug, with the German attacker available for a bargain deal.

West Ham United and Niclas Fullkrug are more than ready to part ways, with Calciomercato reporting possible interest from Serie A side Lazio. The German striker spent the second half of last season on loan at AC Milan and could be headed back to Italy if the Rome club can agree a deal.

The Hammers signed the experienced striker in a £27 million deal in 2024 from Borussia Dortmund, but a return of three goals and two assists in 29 official games proved a poor yield for a full Germany international and prolific Bundesliga attacker.

Following his ill-fated spell at West Ham, he joined AC Milan on loan in January 2025, where he managed only a single goal in 20 appearances as the Rossoneri finished outside the Champions League places.

While Fullkrug has returned to West Ham following the loan’s expiry, Nuno Espírito Santo does not consider the German part of his plans. There were rumours of a potential contract termination, but that has not materialised.

However, the Hammers are open to offers, with Werder Bremen among several interested parties, but now Lazio are the among the most serious suitor, with the East London outfit ready to accept an offer just over 3 million for the German.

Lazio’s interested in Niclas Fullkrug

Lazio are the latest club to show interest in Fullkrug. The Roman giants had reportedly pursued Pablo, another West Ham player who arrived in January, but those links have since gone cold. As for Fullkrug, there is a strong possibility that the Italians might consider signing him. They also have a working relationship with the Hammers following the transfer of attacker Taty Castellanos in January.

West Ham are making changes up front amid rumours of Castellanos leaving and uncertainty over Pablo’s future. Callum Wilson has already departed to join Brentford, and with Fullkrug’s future uncertain, the Hammers are expected to pursue attacking reinforcements.

They are being linked with FC Metz’s experienced striker Habib Diallo, who could replace either Wilson or Fullkrug. Under Espirito Santo’s direction, West Ham will need to strengthen significantly to mount a competitive challenge in the Championship.