Werder Bremen carefully considering move for Niclas Fullkrug, not sure of deal

Niclas Fullkrug has been linked with a permanent exit from West Ham United ahead of the summer transfer window.

Niclas Fullkrug has no future at the London club, and he will not want to play for them in the EFL Championship after their relegation from the Premier League. The Hammers have been relegated, and they will look to sell their fringe players to raise funds to improve the team. West Ham will be desperate to bounce back strongly and return to the Premier League next summer.

Meanwhile, Fullkrug will be desperate to get his career back on track as well. The experienced striker was on loan at AC Milan last season, and he is unlikely to join them permanently. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. He scored just one goal in 20 appearances for the Serie A giants.

According to a report by German outlet BILD, Werder Bremen are interested in the 33-year-old striker. The German will be out of contract soon, and he could be available at a bargain. However, the River Islanders isare carefully considering whether to sign the player.

Fullkrug has not been at his best for quite some time, and the Bundesliga outfit are sceptical about getting the deal done. The former Borussia Dortmund striker has scored just three goals during his time at West Ham United, and he has not been at his best in recent seasons.

Fullkrug could be a handy option for Werder Bremen

Fullkrug has previously demonstrated his quality in Germany, and there is no doubt he could be an asset for Werder Bremen if he manages to regain his foreman’s confidence. The player will be looking to sort out his future quickly so that he can focus on his football once again.

The 33-year-old is in the twilight stages of his career, and he should look to join a club where he will play regularly. Sitting on the bench will not benefit him at this stage of his career. Werder Bremen could be the ideal move for the striker. The German would get to enjoy his football once again and play regularly with them. He is unlikely to be under a lot of pressure with them either.

Fullkrug has played for them in the past, scoring 49 goals and picking up 16 assists in 124 matches. Meanwhile, West Ham will look to bring in a quality striker in the summer. They have struggled to score goals this past season. Letting Fullkrug leave would free up salary cap space for a new arrival.