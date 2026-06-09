Lazio could sign Pablo Felipe as Jorge Mendes makes offer

Lazio are reportedly interested in a move for West Ham United’s January arrival, Pablo Felipe, following an impressive time in London.

According to Il Messaggero, super agent Jorge Mendes had proposed the idea to Lazio to sign one of his clients, Pablo Felipe, during January. Before the Brazilian made his switch to West Ham, Mendes reportedly offered the attacker to Lazio—that could have been as a replacement for Hammers-bound Castellanos or as a standalone signing, which the Italians did not follow up on.

Now, the Serie A giants could rekindle their interest in Pablo Felipe following the arrival of Gennaro Gattuso, whose tactical setup could make a case for the move.

Tactical fit under Gattuso

Lazio, under Gattuso, could deploy a 4-2-3-1 system, which would create a need for an attacking midfielder as well as a striker. Pablo was used in a second striker role at West Ham under Nuno Espírito Santo to good effect, although the Brazilian’s impressive displays yielded just a single assist in the Premier League, where the club suffered relegation.

Felipe would add flexibility to Lazio’s attack, provided Gattuso’s side meet West Ham’s valuation. No formal price tag has been set, although the Hammers are widely expected to try to recoup the €23 million they paid to sign him from Gil Vicente in January. He is also being courted by Bournemouth, as per reports, with the Cherries identifying him as one of the options to replace Eli Junior Kroupi should the Frenchman depart.

Who else could leave West Ham?

Apart from the aforementioned Pablo, there are a host of players in line to depart the London Stadium following West Ham’s relegation from the Premier League. Mateus Fernandes is reportedly being linked with Manchester United, while there are rumours surrounding attackers Crysencio Summerville and Jarrod Bowen.

Bowen has no shortage of suitors, as per reports, with the club likely to put up a fight in their efforts to keep hold of their skipper. Overall, the Hammers are expecting a mass exodus from the club, including the Lazio-linked Pablo, as they prepare for a major squad revamp ahead of the new season in the Championship.