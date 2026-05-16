Bournemouth eyeing Pablo as Eli Junior Kroupi replacement

Bournemouth will reportedly look to sign 22-year-old Brazilian striker Pablo from West Ham United this summer.

According to a report by Sports Boom, Pablo is the subject of interest from Bournemouth. The Cherries are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a striker in the upcoming transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 22-year-old West Ham United forward.

However, a summer move for the Braga-born attacker will only materialise if Eli Junior Kroupi departs from the Vitality Stadium. While the Premier League high-flyers are hesitant to sell the Frenchman, they may be powerless if the youngster pushes for a departure. Meanwhile, West Ham will demand around €25-30 million to part ways with the January arrival.

How has Pablo fared since his West Ham United transfer?

Pablo has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining West Ham United from Gil Vicente in a deal worth €23 million earlier this year. The 22-year-old arrived at the London Stadium with sizeable expectations after enjoying a productive stint with the Primeira Liga outfit.

However, the Brazilian striker has been in and out of the starting lineup at West Ham, with Valentin Castellanos being the first-choice centre-forward. The youngster has managed less than 1,000 minutes of game time in 15 appearances for the East London club thus far, and he has yet to score his first goal. Meanwhile, his spell with West Ham may end after only six months.

Will Pablo leave West Ham soon?

West Ham United will be at risk of losing several pivotal figures if they fail to avoid relegation from the Premier League. With Nuno Espirito Santo’s men falling two points behind Tottenham Hotspur, they are running out of time to retain their top-flight status.

So, recent reports have linked several high-profile players, including Jarrod Bowen, with a move away from West Ham United. The report by Sports Boom has revealed that the Irons will have no choice but to offload their high earners, with the January arrival featuring on that list.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth’s interest in Pablo is understandable, as they are in a spot of bother over Eli Junior Kroupi’s long-term future amid his links with high-profile clubs. So, the Cherries need a long-term replacement as they prepare to play in four competitions next season, making the West Ham striker an option worth considering. However, it is unclear if they are ready to pay €25-30 million to sign the 22-year-old attacking prospect.