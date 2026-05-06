Barcelona rival Manchester City in Eli Junior Kroupi chase

Barcelona will compete with Manchester City in the race to sign 19-year-old French attacking sensation Eli Junior Kroupi from Bournemouth in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas, Eli Junior Kroupi is the subject of interest from Barcelona. The reigning La Liga champions are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile striker in the coming months. However, the Blaugrana will face stiff competition from Manchester City for his signature.

The latest report has revealed that the Catalan giants have “extensively tracked” the Frenchman throughout the 2025/26 season. However, Bournemouth will not entertain offers for Kroupi in the upcoming transfer window, leaving Barcelona and Manchester City in a difficult position in the chase.

Eli Junior Kroupi and his Premier League break

Eli Junior Kroupi has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Premier League since joining Bournemouth from FC Lorient. The Premier League club initially signed the Frenchman on loan in February 2025 before completing a permanent move in the subsequent summer transfer window.

While the 19-year-old took some time to establish a foothold at the Vitality Stadium, he has been impressive in the 2025/26 campaign despite not being an undisputed first-choice starter. Kroupi has scored 12 goals in only 1,455 minutes of game time in 30 Premier League outings this term. The French striker’s exploits have piqued the attention of high-profile clubs, with Barcelona and Manchester City among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

A man in demand

Eli Junior Kroupi has been on Barcelona’s wishlist for several years. The continued interest makes sense, as Robert Lewandowski is in the twilight of his career. Additionally, widespread reports have suggested that the veteran Polish striker may leave Barcelona as a free agent this summer. Several candidates, including Omar Marmoush, have thus emerged on their radar, with Kroupi also a viable target.

As for Manchester City, the Citizens are combing the market for a versatile attacker amid uncertainties surrounding Omar Marmoush’s long-term future. The Egyptian international is frustrated by the lack of game time coming his way, and he may push for a summer departure from the Etihad. So, Kroupi is an option worth considering for Manchester City.

Several other high-profile clubs, particularly from the Premier League, have also shown interest in the 19-year-old Frenchman. However, with Bournemouth unwilling to cash in on the young attacker, a summer move may not be on the cards, especially if they qualify for a European competition.