Omar Marmoush eyeing Barcelona move

Barcelona are looking to acquire the services of Manchester City outcast Omar Marmoush ahead of next season.

Omar Marmoush’s big money to Manchester City hasn’t worked out, and he looks set to push for an exit this summer. According to a report from Fichajes, the Egyptian international is eyeing a move to Barcelona, as he looks to get his career back on track.

Meanwhile, the Catalan giants are also keen on his signature, as they seek more quality in the final third. With Robert Lewandowski in the final phase of his career and Ferran Torres not living up to expectations, Barcelona are looking at Marmoush as an ideal candidate to lead their attack going forward.

Following an impressive rise at Eintracht Frankfurt, City forked out €75 million to add him to their ranks at the start of 2025. While he had an important role in the second half of the 2024/25 season, Marmoush has failed to cement his place in Pep Guardiola’s team.

The 27-year-old forward has only had 1,222 minutes of first-team action in 31 outings. Despite contributing towards nine goals, he has struggled for regular minutes. His current situation has opened the door for a potential exit this summer.

Barcelona want to sign Omar Marmoush

Barcelona have started assessing his situation ahead of the summer transfer window. The Catalan giants seek more quality in the final third, and their sporting director, Deco, considers Marmoush an interesting option for their setup.

Apart from his goal-scoring abilities, his versatility is one of the major reasons why Barcelona are after his signature. The Catalan club see this as a great opportunity to sign a top talent for a bargain fee. Since he is not a part of City’s plans moving ahead, there is a real possibility of the move going through.

Marmoush is keen on having regular game time. He wants to rediscover his best and is ready to move away from City to make it happen. He seems keen on joining Barcelona, which is certainly a boost for the Spanish club. But in the end, the finances involved will have a big say on where he plays his football next season.