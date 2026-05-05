Manchester City prioritising Eli Junior Kroupi move, price revealed

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing 19-year-old Bournemouth attacker Eli Junior Kroupi in the summer transfer window.

Eli Junior Kroupi has done quite well since joining Bournemouth from Lorient, and he has 12 goals in the Premier League this season.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Manchester City are hoping to secure his signature in the summer, and he could cost around €80 million.

The Citizens are among the wealthiest clubs in the world, and they certainly have the financial resources to get across the line. Kroupi has certainly shown that he has the quality to thrive in the Premier League, and he is only going to improve further with coaching and experience.

The Frenchman has the attributes to develop into a future star. It is no surprise that some of the biggest clubs in the country are looking to sign him. Manchester City can certainly do with a versatile attacker like him.

Pep Guardiola’s team has been overly dependent on Erling Haaland for goals. They need more depth in the final third, and the 19-year-old could be ideal for them. He would be a long-term investment, and Guardiola could nurture him into a future star.

Eli Junior Kroupi could be tempted to seal Manchester City transfer

The opportunity to join Manchester City will be exciting for the young attacker as well. It would be a huge step up in his career, and he would get to play for one of the biggest teams in the world. Manchester City have been consistently fighting for League titles and the UEFA Champions League, and Kroupi will want to compete at the highest level with them.

The €80 million asking price is quite high for a young player like him, but the transfer market is currently inflated, and Manchester City would do well to secure his signature. There is no doubt he has the quality to justify the investment in future.

Manchester City are currently fighting for the Premier League title, and they are trailing Arsenal in the Premier League table after the 3-3 draw with Everton. The Gunners are clearly in the driver’s seat as far as the title race is concerned, and it is clear that Manchester City need to improve their team further at the end of the season.