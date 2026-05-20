Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United vying for Jarrod Bowen

Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United are keen on signing 29-year-old English international Jarrod Bowen from West Ham United in the summer transfer window.

A report by The Guardian has revealed that Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United are interested in Jarrod Bowen. The three Premier League giants are eager to bolster their offensive units by signing a wide attacker in the coming months. The 29-year-old may be available for a deal this summer, as West Ham United will have to raise £100 million if they drop to the EFL Championship.

How has Jarrod Bowen fared at West Ham United so far?

Jarrod Bowen has been one of the best players in the Premier League since joining West Ham United from Hull City in a deal worth over £20 million in January 2020. The Leominster native went under the radar in his formative years before graduating from the youth division at Hull City. The Englishman rose in prominence during his spell with Hull City before West Ham signed him over half a dozen years ago.

Bowen hit the ground running in the Premier League, and he has been a talismanic figure for West Ham in the last six years. The English attacker has made over 250 appearances for West Ham thus far, amassing 82 goals and 56 assists. Meanwhile, the 29-year-old attacker’s exploits for the East London club have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs. Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United are among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Chelsea will dip into the market for a versatile attacker this summer, as they need more quality in the final third and reduce their over-dependence on Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro. With the latter facing an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea may need a player who can also play as a striker, making Bowen a viable target.

Meanwhile, Manchester United’s interest in Jarrod Bowen makes sense. Even though Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha have been top-class in the 2025/26 season, the Red Devils are keen on bolstering their depth in several areas ahead of the return to the UEFA Champions League. So, Bowen has emerged as a viable target for West Ham. Interestingly, the report has suggested that Manchester United will use the Englishman on the left flank, which is perplexing.

As for Liverpool, Mohamed Salah will depart from Anfield as a free agent this summer, forcing the Merseyside club to scour the market for a productive attacker. Bowen can be a like-for-like replacement for Salah, and with the 29-year-old at the peak of his powers, he can hit the ground running as a Liverpool forward.

With West Ham struggling financially, they may have no choice but to sell the English international this summer if they fail to avoid relegation. That gives Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United sufficient hope in the battle for his signature.