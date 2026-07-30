Gonzalo Garcia open to Fulham move

Fulham will look to sign 22-year-old Spanish striker Gonzalo Garcia from Real Madrid this summer, and a big-money deal may be on the cards.

According to a report by Spanish outlet COPE, Gonzalo Garcia is the subject of interest from Fulham. The Cottagers are keen on bolstering their offensive unit by signing a striker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 22-year-old Real Madrid prospect.

Per COPE, Garcia is ready to leave Real Madrid to join Fulham during the off-season, thus boosting the West London club’s prospects. Meanwhile, a report by MARCA has suggested that Real Madrid will demand €60 million to part ways with the Spaniard, with Fulham open to meeting that valuation, having “come very close” to the paying the price.

How has Gonzalo Garcia fared since his Real Madrid breakthrough?

Gonzalo Garcia is the latest prospect to graduate from Real Madrid’s La Fabrica division. While the Merengues have not seen many academy graduates establish a foothold in the first-team squad, the youngsters have made their mark either at the club or elsewhere. However, Garcia has received some opportunities at the Santiago Bernebau since enjoying his breakthrough at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Since then, the youngster has been a backup player, though he has already played 51 times, managing nearly 2,000 minutes of game time while chipping in with a healthy tally of 13 goals and five assists. Meanwhile, the Spanish striker’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Fulham among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Fulham’s interest in Gonzalo Garcia makes logical sense. The Cottagers are combing the market for a striker, as Raul Jimenez has called time on his stint at Craven Cottage by leaving as a free agent. Additionally, Rodrigo Muniz faces an uncertain future at the West London club amid his links with Flamengo.

That leaves Alvaro Arbeloa without a recognised striker in his squad, with Garcia emerging as Fulham’s top summer target. The Spaniard’s pacy outlet and finishing ability make him viable to make an immediate impact, while his age profile can turn him into a long-term solution.

However, Real Madrid’s asking price of €60 million seems excessive. However, with MARCA reporting that Fulham will come very close to that valuation, a summer move should be on the cards, considering the Spanish attacker’s willingness to join the West London club.