Flamengo in talks to sign Rodrigo Muniz

Brazilian giants Flamengo are in talks to re-sign their academy graduate Rodrigo Muniz from Fulham this summer.

Flamengo have opened talks with Fulham over a move to bring Rodrigo Muniz back to the club as they look to strengthen their attacking department ahead of next season.

According to a report from Netfla, the Rio de Janeiro outfit have identified the Fulham striker as a key target and are working on a deal that would see the 25-year-old return to familiar surroundings.

Muniz came through Flamengo’s academy before earning a move to the Premier League in 2021, and his previous spell at the club is viewed as a major advantage as negotiations continue. The Brazilian giants are keen to add more firepower to their squad and believe Muniz fits the profile they are looking for.

Beyond his qualities on the pitch, the striker’s familiarity with the club, its environment and playing style could allow him to settle quickly if an agreement is reached. Muniz has spent the last five years in England after joining Fulham from Flamengo in the summer of 2021.

Muniz hasn’t hit top gear at Fulham

During that period, he has made 122 appearances across all competitions, scoring 27 goals while also providing four assists. Though not always a starter, he has delivered impact in limited minutes.

The striker particularly impressed during the 2024/25 campaign, enjoying the most productive spell of his Fulham career. He found the back of the net 11 times and added two assists despite playing just over 1,300 minutes, highlighting his efficiency in front of goal.

However, injuries have continued to hamper his progress. Similar fitness setbacks affected his most recent campaign, limiting his involvement once again while also impacting his output in the final third.

Despite those setbacks, Flamengo appear convinced that the striker still has plenty to offer. The club see him as an experienced option who has matured considerably since leaving Brazil, and they believe a return home could help him rediscover his best form.

For Fulham, Muniz remains a valuable squad member, but the ongoing discussions suggest Flamengo are serious about testing the Premier League club’s resolve. Talks have now begun as Flamengo attempt to complete a reunion with their former academy graduate.

The Cottagers are already in the market for a new striker, and given Muniz’s recent injury track record, cashing in on him would make sense as look as they can make key additions to their attack ahead of the new season.