Fulham prioritising summer move for Gonzalo Garcia

Fulham identify Real Madrid attacking sensation Gonzalo Garcia as a top target following Alvaro Arbeloa’s appointment.

According to a report from Football Insider, Fulham are preparing an ambitious move for Real Madrid forward Gonzalo Garcia, with the Spanish youngster emerging as Alvaro Arbeloa’s top transfer target following his appointment at Craven Cottage.

Arbeloa was officially confirmed as Fulham’s new head coach on Tuesday, and the club have wasted little time in identifying potential reinforcements for the former Real Madrid manager.

The Cottagers are now ready to make Garcia the first signing of the Arbeloa era, with the new boss eager to work with Garcia again. The pair have worked closely together at Real Madrid, with Arbeloa overseeing Garcia’s development in the youth setup before managing him in the first-team environment in the second half of last season.

Fulham to push hard for Garcia’s signature

That existing relationship could prove crucial as the London club look to convince one of Spain’s brightest young attacking talents to make the switch to the Premier League.

Garcia enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in 2025/26, finishing with 12 goals and four assists across all competitions. His performances at the Club World Cup last summer significantly enhanced his reputation with four goals in six appearances, while in La Liga he scored six times despite starting only nine league matches, underlining his clinical finishing ability.

Garcia had already established himself as one of Real Madrid’s standout academy prospects after excelling for Castilla in the Spanish third tier, and last season finally offered him the opportunity to showcase his talent at senior level.

However, securing regular starting football at Real Madrid remains difficult. With Los Blancos boasting one of the strongest attacking squads in Europe, Garcia’s pathway to consistent first-team football is far from straightforward.

That situation has alerted Fulham, who believe they can offer the 22-year-old a far bigger role in the Premier League. Arbeloa is understood to be a driving force behind the club’s interest, believing Garcia suits his attacking philosophy. Rodrigo Muniz is the only established striker at the London club, so the Madrid graduate, with his fluid style, could be a great fit for them.

Los Blancos could actually look to cash in on the youngster given the kind of depth they have up top. However, they are unlikely to let him leave on the cheap and could also look for a significant sell-on clause or a buy-back option.