Fulham make progress in talks to sign Gonzalo Garcia, Cesar Palacios.

Fulham are continuing to reshape their squad under new head coach Alvaro Arbeloa, with the club placing a strong emphasis on recruiting young players capable of developing into long-term Premier League stars.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s deep connections with Real Madrid have already become an important part of Fulham’s recruitment strategy, and the West London club are now looking to capitalise on those relationships.

The Cottagers have identified two of Real Madrid’s most promising academy graduates as priority targets, although convincing the Spanish giants to sanction their departures is proving far from straightforward. According to TEAMtalk, Fulham are making encouraging progress in negotiations to sign striker Gonzalo Garcia and midfielder Cesar Palacios.

Arbeloa previously coached both players during his time within Real Madrid’s academy system and is personally leading Fulham’s pursuit as he looks to build a squad around technically gifted young talent.

Garcia transfer depends on Real Madrid decision

Garcia has attracted growing interest across Europe following an impressive rise through Real Madrid’s ranks. The 22-year-old featured in 30 La Liga matches last season, making nine starts, while also enhancing his reputation during Real Madrid’s Club World Cup campaign.

Borussia Dortmund and Fenerbahce have both explored moves for the striker, but Fulham are currently regarded as the leading contenders if Real decide to approve a transfer. The biggest obstacle remains Jose Mourinho as the returning Real Madrid manager has been impressed by Garcia during pre-season and believes the forward could contribute to the first team this season.

However, Garcia is understood to prioritise regular football and is open to leaving the Santiago Bernabeu if it guarantees consistent playing time. Fulham are discussing a deal structure that would satisfy all parties, with Real Madrid expected to insist on a buy-back clause or similar mechanism to retain long-term control over one of their brightest academy products.

Palacios race complicated by Como interest

Fulham are also advancing discussions over highly rated midfielder Cesar Palacios. Real Madrid are expected to seek similar contractual protections should the youngster leave, ensuring they maintain influence over his future development.

The strongest competition comes from Serie A side Como, as Cesc Fabregas has identified Palacios as one of his priority transfer targets. The high-flying Italian club’s excellent relationship with Real Madrid, strengthened through previous agreements involving Jacobo Ramón and Nico Paz, could make them formidable rivals in the race.

Even so, Fulham believe they possess an important advantage, as Arbeloa’s close relationship with Palacios, developed during their years together at Real Madrid’s academy, is viewed as a significant factor. The Fulham manager has outlined a clear pathway into first-team football for both players, something the club hopes will ultimately persuade the duo to choose Craven Cottage.

This transfer strategy reflects exactly what Fulham should be doing under Alvaro Arbeloa. Rather than competing for established stars, the club are targeting elite young talent with whom the manager already has trusted relationships.

Garcia appears to be the more achievable signing if Real Madrid accept that regular football is best for his development, while Palacios may prove a tougher battle because of Como’s close ties with the Spanish giants. Either way, Arbeloa’s connections could become one of Fulham’s biggest advantages in the transfer market.