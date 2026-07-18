Alvaro Arbeloa pushing Fulham to sign Cesar Palacios

Alvaro Arbeloa wants Fulham to sign 21-year-old Spanish playmaker Cesar Palacios from Real Madrid this summer.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Cesar Palacios is the subject of interest from Fulham. The Cottagers are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile playmaker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 21-year-old Real Madrid attacker.

Alvaro Arbeloa is the driving force behind Fulham’s move for the Spaniard, having overseen his progress during his spell in Real Madrid’s youth and reserve setups. Per the Daily Mail, the Spanish giants are open to sanctioning Palacios’s loan exit in the coming weeks, giving Fulham the opportunity to secure his services.

Who is Cesar Palacios?

Cesar Palacios is the latest promising prospect to emerge from Real Madrid’s fabled La Fabrica setup. Born in Soria, the 21-year-old began his youth career with Numancia, spending a decade with the club before joining Los Blancos in July 2020. Since then, the youngster has risen through the ranks at Real Madrid, establishing himself as a regular for the reserve side.

The Spanish playmaker has made 77 appearances for Real Madrid Castilla thus far, and he was impressive in the 2025/26 season, amassing 16 goals and five assists in 37 outings for the reserve side. Palacios also made his senior bow for Real Madrid, and he appeared in seven games for Los Blancos. However, regular game time with the first-team squad is unlikely in the upcoming campaign, and a loan exit will benefit him.

What next?

A move to the Premier League may be on the cards, with Alvaro Arbeloa ready to reunite with several Real Madrid prospects he coached during his stint with the club. Recent reports have also linked the West London club with Manuel Angel, and other prodigies may also find their way to Craven Cottage in the coming weeks.

As for the interest in Palacios, Fulham must address the attacking issues in the squad, having seen Harry Wilson depart as a free agent. Several candidates, including Martial Godo, have thus emerged on the Premier League club’s wishlist.

However, a versatile playmaker like Palacios is also an appealing target, as his ability to fill multiple roles provides tactical flexibility to the manager. Fulham must wait on further updates from Madrid, but the move offers a timely chance for Arbeloa to bolster his attacking ranks with a proven prospect from La Fabrica.