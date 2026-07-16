Fulham rival Chelsea in Martial Godo pursuit

Fulham will look to sign 23-year-old Ivory Coast international Martial Godo from Ligue 1 club RC Strasbourg this summer.

According to a report by Africa Foot, Martial Godo is also the subject of interest from Chelsea. The Blues are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights on the 23-year-old RC Strasbourg winger.

Chelsea and Coventry City had already registered their interest in Godo when Fulham entered the battle for his signature. The Cottagers have accelerated their move for the London-born winger, hoping to bring him back to Craven Cottage in the coming weeks.

Who is Martial Godo?

Martial Godo has been one of the best young prospects in Ligue 1 since joining RC Strasbourg from Fulham last summer. Born in London, the 23-year-old spent his formative years in England but could not establish a stable foothold at an English club before moving to France.

Godo, who has picked the Ivory Coast as his national side, enjoyed an excellent debut season at RC Strasbourg, scoring 16 goals and providing six assists in 44 outings across all competitions. Meanwhile, the young winger’s progress has piqued the attention of several Premier League clubs, with Chelsea and Fulham among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

London return on the horizon?

Chelsea’s interest in Martial Godo is understandable. The Blues are scouring the market for a wide attacker, as Alejandro Garnacho has no future at Stamford Bridge. Additionally, Jamie Gittens has failed to make his mark since arriving from Borussia Dortmund last summer. So, Chelsea must sign a productive wide attacker, with Godo emerging as a viable target.

As for Fulham, the Cottagers need a productive winger, as Harry Wilson has departed from Craven Cottage as a free agent. The Welsh international has created a gaping hole in the offensive unit at the West London club, forcing them to identify several targets, including Leo Scienza.

Also Read: Alejandro Garnacho’s Chelsea nightmare: Talent was never the problem

Godo’s next decision will be key. Chelsea will have an advantage over the other suitors, as they are in the same ownership umbrella as RC Strasbourg. However, Fulham and Coventry City can offer regular game time, which makes them appealing destinations this summer.