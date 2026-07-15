Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Tottenham vying for Leo Scienza

Leo Scienza’s stock has risen sharply after a campaign in which he became central to Southampton’s push back toward the Premier League.

The Brazilian winger combined direct output with a broader creative influence, turning himself into one of the most closely watched players outside the top flight. Across spells with Southampton, and FC Heidenheim, Scienza finished the season with 10 goals and 10 assists from 47 appearances across all competitions.

He featured 44 times for the Saints and played a major role in their promotion campaign, earning the club’s Player of the Season award from supporters. According to AS, interest is now building across England and Europe.

Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace and Fulham are all believed to be monitoring the 27-year-old, while Everton and Leeds United have also previously tracked him. Como and Atalanta are admirers in Italy, with Real Betis and Real Sociedad following developments from Spain.

Southampton are not expected to make negotiations easy. Scienza has become one of their most influential attackers, and his ability to create as well as score means replacing him would be costly.

The strongest interest may come from clubs looking for an immediate Premier League contributor rather than a developmental signing. Scienza already understands English football and is coming off the most productive season of his career.

Why Scienza appeals to Aston Villa, Tottenham, Palace, and Fulham

From a tactical perspective, Scienza’s value extends beyond his 20 goal contributions. He led the Championship for big chances created and fouls won, showing how frequently he disrupted defensive structures through movement, dribbling and close control.

Aston Villa could use him as a flexible option across Unai Emery’s attacking line. Scienza can start wide before moving into central pockets, which would suit the West Midlands club’s rotations around the striker and attacking midfielders.

For Tottenham, his ability to receive between the lines and combine quickly would fit Roberto De Zerbi’s possession-heavy approach. He is not simply a touchline winger; he can act as a secondary creator when Spurs draw opponents forward.

Crystal Palace would benefit from his directness and ball-carrying in transition, while Fulham may see him as a ready-made source of creativity and goals from wide areas. The concern is age and valuation. At 27, Scienza should be assessed as an immediate-impact signing rather than a long-term resale project. Southampton will therefore need to set a price that reflects his importance without making the deal unattractive.

Which club would suit Scienza best?

Aston Villa and Tottenham offer the highest competitive ceiling, but both could also provide less guaranteed playing time. Palace or Fulham may offer the clearer route to becoming a first-choice attacker. Scienza has earned a Premier League opportunity, and the best move will be the one that gives him a defined role rather than simply the biggest badge.