Chelsea agree deal to sign Jordan Henderson

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Jordan Henderson on a free transfer, with the veteran midfielder set to sign a two-year deal.

Fabrizio Romano has given his trademark “Here We Go” for Chelsea’s agreement with Jordan Henderson to make the move to Stamford Bridge. The veteran Champions League winner and former Liverpool star will sign a two-year deal with the Blues, as he leaves Brentford on a free transfer after a solitary season under Keith Andrews.

Jordan Henderson has had a notable career, spending the majority of it with Liverpool, where he made 492 appearances for the Reds across all competitions. He was instrumental in ending a long drought to lift the Premier League title in 2020, and won the Champions League in 2019. After a spell in Saudi Arabia and a brief stint at Ajax, he joined Brentford last summer, helping the club finish ninth in the Premier League before crossing London to Chelsea.

Jordan Henderson to join Chelsea

Chelsea had been seeking an experienced midfielder and targeted Granit Xhaka, but Chelsea’s refusal to meet Sunderland’s valuation saw Xhaka remain at the club. They have not stopped looking for a player in that mould, and Chelsea recently held important talks with Henderson over a signing.

It was revealed that Brentford were open to letting the England international leave on a free transfer, and Chelsea have now found an agreement.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the signing with his customary “Here We Go” announcement. The veteran midfielder will sign a two-year deal with the club, as manager Xabi Alonso will hope his vast experience and knowledge of the Premier League will help Chelsea challenge for important objectives.

Henderson is not the only veteran Chelsea are pursuing; Danny Welbeck is reportedly closing in on a move to the club. Having experienced players will aid many of Chelsea’s young talents and provide valuable mentorship as the season begins.

Does Henderson change Chelsea’s strategy?

Chelsea have been linked with signing a top-quality midfielder in this window, and the Henderson deal may cast doubt on whether the club will alter their original plans. For instance, Chelsea reportedly saw a bid for Alex Scott rejected by Bournemouth earlier, and while they have not returned with a fresh approach, the arrival of the veteran midfielder could potentially change their direction.

The possibility of Enzo Fernández leaving in this window may throw the Blues back into the market for a new midfielder, as they would need a top-level replacement for the Argentine. The Henderson arrival does offer some level of security ahead of the new season, but it remains to be seen whether the club go back into the market for a new star in midfield such as Scott.