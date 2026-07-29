Danny Welbeck set to join Chelsea as deal agreed

Chelsea have continued their summer rebuild by adding proven Premier League experience to their squad, with the club eager to strike a better balance between youthful potential and established leadership.

Following an inconsistent campaign, the Blues have prioritised recruiting players capable of making an immediate impact both on and off the pitch. That strategy has now led them to a familiar face in English football, with one of the Premier League’s most experienced forwards set for a surprise return to a top-six club.

According to Fabrizio Romano via X, Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Brighton & Hove Albion striker Danny Welbeck, with the transfer now entering its final stages. The veteran forward has reportedly agreed a contract running until 2028, while the Seagulls have approved the move after Welbeck formally requested permission to leave. A medical is expected to take place next before the deal is officially completed.

Chelsea move quickly to complete transfer

Chelsea hope to finalise the signing quickly enough for Welbeck to join the squad on their pre-season tour of Asia. After facing Tottenham in New South Wales, the Blues are scheduled to travel to Hong Kong for a fixture against Juventus. Several first-team players returning from their post-World Cup break are also expected to link up with the squad during the trip.

If the remaining formalities are completed on schedule, Welbeck is expected to travel with his new teammates. The 35-year-old arrives after another productive campaign with Brighton, scoring 13 Premier League goals in 37 appearances. His performances reinforced his reputation as one of the league’s most reliable and intelligent forwards despite entering the latter stages of his career.

Experience and leadership behind Chelsea’s decision

Chelsea’s recruitment reflects a deliberate shift in philosophy. Following concerns over inconsistency and discipline last season, the club and new manager Xabi Alonso have sought to add greater experience to a relatively young squad.

Welbeck joined Brighton on a free transfer in 2020 after leaving Watford and went on to make 201 appearances, scoring 51 goals across all competitions. He also became Brighton’s all-time leading Premier League scorer, surpassing both Glenn Murray and Neal Maupay.

Chelsea supporters will also be well aware of Welbeck’s impressive record against the Blues. Across his last seven meetings with Chelsea, the striker has registered five goals and two assists, including three goals last season, a brace in Brighton’s 3-1 victory at Stamford Bridge followed by another goal in a 3-0 win at the Amex Stadium.

On paper, this is an unexpected signing, but it is easy to understand Chelsea’s thinking. Welbeck may no longer be at the peak of his career, yet he continues to produce goals, presses tirelessly and brings invaluable Premier League experience to a young dressing room. If used intelligently rather than as a week-to-week starter, he could prove to be one of the smartest low-risk additions of the West London club’s summer transfer window.