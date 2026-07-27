Chelsea make progress in talks to sign Danny Welbeck

Chelsea have taken an important step in their pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion striker Danny Welbeck after holding positive initial talks over a potential summer transfer, according to a report from Sky Sports.

The Blues are looking to add more experience to their attacking unit, and the former Manchester United and Arsenal forward has emerged as a serious target. Discussions between Chelsea and Brighton have begun on a positive note, although no agreement has been reached at this stage.

Welbeck has just one year remaining on his current contract at Brighton, and the Seagulls are not expected to stand in his way if a suitable offer arrives. While they would prefer to keep the experienced striker, the club are understood to be willing to negotiate provided they receive what they consider a fair transfer fee.

Chelsea’s interest represents a noticeable shift in their transfer strategy. Since the arrival of the BlueCo ownership group, the London club have largely focused on recruiting promising young talent from across the world.

While that approach has produced a few success stories, the overall results have been mixed, particularly when it comes to building a balanced squad capable of competing immediately. The appointment of Xabi Alonso appears to have influenced that philosophy.

Chelsea are changing their transfer policy

The Spaniard is believed to have highlighted the need for greater experience within the dressing room, and Welbeck fits that profile perfectly. Rather than being viewed as a guaranteed starter every week, the 35-year-old is seen as someone who can provide leadership, guidance and valuable competition for Chelsea’s younger forwards.

That could have significant implications for the club’s current attacking options. A move for Welbeck would inevitably cast fresh doubt over the futures of Nicolas Jackson, Liam Delap and Marc Guiu, with Chelsea already boasting several young strikers competing for minutes.

Alonso reportedly believes adding an experienced figure alongside them would benefit both the team and the players’ long-term development. Welbeck has shown he still has plenty to offer at the highest level.

The England international scored 13 Premier League goals last season after netting 10 during the previous campaign, proving he remains a reliable goalscorer despite being in the latter stages of his career.

His experience is another major attraction. Across his Premier League career, Welbeck has accumulated 400 appearances and scored 90 goals, figures that comfortably surpass the combined top-flight experience of Chelsea’s current strikers.