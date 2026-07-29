Chelsea hold positive talks to sign Jordan Henderson

Chelsea will attempt to sign 36-year-old English midfielder Jordan Henderson from Brentford in a surprise deal this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Jordan Henderson is surprisingly the subject of interest from Chelsea. The Blues are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 36-year-old Brentford star.

Per TEAMtalk, the West London giants are making progress in talks to sign the former Liverpool captain, with the Bees ready to part ways with him. Recent reports have suggested that Brentford will allow the Englishman to depart from the Gtech Community Stadium as a free agent, and the veteran midfielder is ready to join Chelsea in the coming weeks.

Jordan Henderson and his legendary career so far

Jordan Henderson has enjoyed an impressive career, which could have gone pear-shaped had he left Liverpool shortly after arriving from Sunderland. However, the 36-year-old did not give in and became the club captain at Anfield while winning almost every trophy with the Merseyside outfit.

The English international left Liverpool by completing a surprise move to Saudi Arabia in July 2023 before returning to Europe six months later. After a brief spell with Ajax, Henderson joined Brentford last summer, where he has been impressive thus far, accumulating over 2,000 minutes in 34 appearances with one goal and three assists. However, another move is on the cards for the experienced midfielder.

Move across West London on the horizon?

Chelsea’s interest in Jordan Henderson is striking given his advacing age. However, the Blues are keen on signing a veteran midfielder as a solution to their summer rebuild, a short-term signing intended to bridge leadership gaps while younger midfielders develop.

The West London club’s pursuit of Henderson reflects their broader midfield overhaul. Enzo Fernandez’s long-term future remains uncertain amid links with several bigwigs like Atletico Madrid and Manchester City. They are eager to replace the Argentine international with an experienced midfielder who can largely be a leader the dressing room

Granit Xhaka was thus a top target for Chelsea a few weeks ago before Sunderland successfully thwarted the West London club. As for Henderson, a summer move is evidently on the cards due to the Englishman’s inclination towards moving to Chelsea, as per TEAMtalk, he also courted interest from MLS before choosing Stamford Bridge as his next destination.