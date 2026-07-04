Granit Xhaka set for Sunderland stay amid Chelsea links

Granit Xhaka is ready to remain with Sunderland for one more season amid widespread speculation linking him with a summer move to Chelsea.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Granit Xhaka has been the subject of interest from Chelsea. The Blues are keen on bolstering their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 33-year-old Sunderland midfielder.

However, per TEAMtalk, Xhaka has informed Sunderland and Chelsea that he will not depart from the Stadium of Light ahead of the 2026/27 season. With the Wearside outfit reportedly refusing to sell the former Arsenal captain, he is ready to respect the club’s wishes and continue his spell for another season.

How has Granit Xhaka fared since returning to the Premier League?

Granit Xhaka has been exceptional since joining Sunderland from Bayer Leverkusen in a surprise deal worth €20 million last summer. The 33-year-old returned to the Premier League after an excellent stint in the Bundesliga. The Wearside club’s decision has proven justified, as the veteran midfielder’s leadership was one of the catalysts in a historic campaign for Regis Le Bris’s team.

The Swiss international was a mainstay in the middle of the park for Sunderland, amassing over 3,000 minutes of game time in 36 outings while chipping in with one goal and six assists. His contribution played its part in the Black Cats securing a top-eight finish and clinching UEFA Europa League qualification for the upcoming campaign.

What next for Xhaka?

Xhaka’s exploits for Sunderland have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, and Chelsea’s recent interest in him is somewhat perplexing, yet understandable. The Blues are concerned about Enzo Fernandez’s long-term future, with Javier Pastore recently revealing that the Argentine international is ready to embark on a new adventure this summer.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner’s departure will create a leadership void in the middle of the park, forcing Chelsea to return to the market for a midfielder. Several top-notch candidates have thus emerged on the West London club’s wishlist, with Xhaka also a viable target.

Personal terms were understood to not be a problem, and Xhaka’s midfield range and leadership, proven across his Bundesliga stint and Sunderland tenure, would have filled Chelsea’s void and injected proven creativity into the middle. However, with the Swiss international ready to stay at the Stadium of Light, the West London club must look elsewhere for a new midfielder.