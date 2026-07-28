Chelsea front-runners to sign Jordan Henderson in surprise move

Chelsea will look to sign 36-year-old English international Jordan Henderson from fellow West London club Brentford this summer.

According to an update by reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Jordan Henderson is the subject of interest from Chelsea. The Blues are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 36-year-old Brentford star.

Per Fabrizio Romano, the West London giants are in pole position to sign the former Liverpool captain in a surprise move. Brentford will allow the Englishman to depart from the Gtech Community Stadium as a free agent, and the veteran midfielder is ready to join Chelsea in the coming weeks.

Jordan Henderson and his iconic career so far

Jordan Henderson has enjoyed an illustrious career, even though he was once close to leaving Liverpool shortly after arriving from Sunderland. However, the 36-year-old dug his heels in and became the club captain at Anfield while winning almost every trophy with the Merseyside outfit.

The English international left Liverpool by completing a surprise move to Saudi Arabia in July 2023 before returning to Europe six months later. The spell with Ajax was also short-lived, and he has been impressive since joining Brentford last summer, amassing over 2,000 minutes of game time in 34 appearances while chipping in with one goal and three assists. However, another move is on the cards for the experienced midfielder.

Another move across the Premier League on the cards?

Chelsea’s interest in Jordan Henderson is surprising. While the Blues are scouring the market for a midfielder, the former Liverpool captain will only be a short-term solution and may give just a couple of years of the twilight of his career to the West London club.

Chelsea’s need for a midfielder is clear, as Enzo Fernandez faces an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge amid his links with several European bigwigs. They are eager to replace the Argentine international with an experienced midfielder who can introduce a tinge of leadership to the dressing room.

Granit Xhaka was thus a top target for Chelsea before Sunderland successfully thwarted the West London club. Henderson can be an influential presence behind the scenes, but he may not make a significant impact on the pitch, considering his advancing age. Nevertheless, a summer move may be on the cards due to the Englishman’s inclination towards moving to Chelsea.