Newcastle United refute claims they are in talks with Arsenal for Bruno Guimaraes deal

Arsenal continue to be linked with several high-profile midfielders as they look to further strengthen a squad capable of challenging for major honours.

Among the names consistently mentioned is Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes, one of the Premier League’s standout performers over recent seasons. It was suggested the transfer saga had taken a significant step forward, with claims that Arsenal had opened direct negotiations with Newcastle over a blockbuster move. However, the Magpies have been quick to issue their position.

According to The Northern Echo, Newcastle sources have firmly rejected reports that club-to-club talks are taking place over an £80 million deal for Guimaraes. Despite widespread speculation, the club insist they have not received a formal approach or bid from Arsenal and maintain that their stance regarding the Brazilian midfielder remains unchanged.

Newcastle United expect their captain to return as planned

Guimaraes is currently enjoying an extended summer break after helping Brazil reach the latter stages of the World Cup.The midfielder is expected to report back to Newcastle’s training ground on Friday before joining the squad for their upcoming training camp in La Manga later in the week.

Magpies officials fully expect their captain to return as scheduled, reinforcing their confidence that no transfer is imminent. Although reports have suggested Guimaraes would be interested in joining Arsenal, the 28-year-old has made no public comments regarding his future.

Unlike Alexander Isak’s high-profile departure to Liverpool last summer, there is currently no indication that Guimaraes intends to push for an exit from St. James’ Park.

Newcastle reluctant to lose another key player

Newcastle’s determination to keep Guimaraes is understandable given the club’s summer business. The Magpies have already sanctioned the departures of Anthony Gordon to Barcelona and Sandro Tonali to Tottenham, making the loss of their captain an even more difficult proposition.

While chief executive David Hopkinson has previously acknowledged that Newcastle must eventually become “better sellers,” the club have shown no willingness to entertain offers for Guimaraes at this stage of the transfer window. This appears to be another example of transfer speculation running ahead of reality.

Newcastle’s position has remained remarkably consistent throughout the summer. Bruno Guimaraes is not actively for sale, and no formal talks with Arsenal have taken place. That does not necessarily rule out future interest, particularly if the Gunners decide to make a substantial offer, but for now the Magpies remain confident their captain will stay at St. James’ Park and continue leading the club into the new season.