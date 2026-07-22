Newcastle United exasperated by Arsenal efforts to sign Bruno Guimaraes

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United are frustrated by Arsenal’s pursuit of their midfield star Bruno Guimaraes.

Bruno Guimaraes has informed Newcastle of his desire to leave this summer, but the Magpies have made it clear they will only consider offers worth more than £80 million for the Brazilian midfielder.

According to Sky Sports, Guimaraes has expressed his interest in making the move to the Premier League champions Arsenal. However, despite the player’s desire, the Gunners have not yet made direct contact with the Tyneside club to discuss a transfer.

Instead, Arsenal have been exploring the possibility of a deal through intermediaries, a strategy that has reportedly irritated Newcastle’s hierarchy. The Magpies are keen to establish whether Arsenal’s interest is genuine, but the lack of official communication has only added to their frustration.

Newcastle signed Guimaraes from Lyon in 2022 for around £40 million. He has gone on to establish himself as one of the standout midfielders in the Premier League. While the Magpies were not at their best last season, the midfield general still had 17 goal contributions in his 41 outings.

Their £80 million valuation also reflects the recent departure of Sandro Tonali, who joined Tottenham Hotspur in a deal worth £100 million. Newcastle see Guimaraes as one of the few players capable of commanding a similar level of respect in the market, making them unwilling to entertain cut-price offers.

Why Arsenal are interested in Guimaraes?

Arsenal’s interest is understandable given what the Brazilian would bring to Mikel Arteta’s side. Leadership, consistency and extensive Premier League experience make him one of the most complete midfielders available.

The Gunners are also looking to strengthen the heart of their midfield as they aim to build on last season’s title-winning campaign. Guimaraes could potentially replace Christian Norgaard, who is expected to leave, while also being an upgrade on Martin Zubimendi.

Alongside Declan Rice, the Brazilian could form one of the strongest midfield partnerships in English football, combining defensive resilience, technical quality and progressive passing. A midfield pairing of Guimaraes and Rice would strengthen Arsenal’s ability to control possession.

The Gunners recently missed out on Morgan Rogers, who opted to join Chelsea from Aston Villa, and their pursuit of Guimaraes remains at an exploratory stage. As things stand, Arsenal haven’t had the kind of transfer window one would expect from a champion team.