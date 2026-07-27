PSG rival Arsenal in Vinicius Junior race, Liverpool sounded out

Paris Saint-Germain will look to sign 25-year-old Brazilian international Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Vinicius Junior is also the subject of interest from Arsenal. The Gunners are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker, and they have begun exploring a move for the 25-year-old Real Madrid winger. However, they will face stiff competition from PSG, with Les Parisien closely monitoring his progress.

Meanwhile, a report by TEAMtalk has revealed that the South American attacker’s entourage has sounded out Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City for a possible deal in the ongoing transfer window. Per TEAMtalk, all three clubs have “reaffirmed their interest” in the player.

Vinicius Junior and his meteoric rise

Vinicius Junior has established himself as one of the world’s best players since joining Real Madrid from Flamengo in July 2018. The 25-year-old arrived in Spain with a burgeoning reputation, with Los Blancos viewing him as Cristiano Ronaldo’s long-term successor, and he has come close to achieving that stature.

The Brazilian international has made 375 appearances for Real Madrid thus far, scoring 128 goals and providing 100 assists. However, his contract status and reported internal tensions at the Bernabeu have prompted multiple clubs to circle, including Arsenal, Liverpool, and Paris Saint-Germain.

A man in demand

Arsenal’s interest in Vinicius Junior makes sense. Mikel Arteta’s attacking unit at the Emirates is stacked after signing Christos Tzolis, yet they need more productivity from the flanks; Gabriel Martinelli scored only one Premier League goal in the recently concluded campaign. Additionally, Leandro Trossard has joined Besiktas this summer. Vinicius’s 128 goals and 100 assists for Real Madrid offer Arsenal the potency the left flank has lacked.

As for PSG, Luis Enrique, like Arteta, has several top-class attackers in his squad. However, Bradley Barcola faces an uncertain future at Parc des Princes amid his reported links with Arsenal and Liverpool. While Yan Diomande has been a top target for PSG, he is closing in on joining Real Madrid, which may create space for Vinicius’s departure from Los Blancos.

Liverpool’s interest makes sense, though reports have claimed that they will pursue a deal next year. The Reds have a quality gap on both flanks after selling Luis Diaz last summer and parting ways with Mohamed Salah this year. While Victor Munoz has arrived from Osasuna, the Spaniard is raw and has a long way to go before he can become a pivotal figure for Liverpool. Vinicius is thus an option worth considering.

However, recent reports have claimed that Jose Mourinho has no interest in sanctioning the Brazilian’s departure. All three clubs face a Mourinho barrier, as Real Madrid have shown no willingness to negotiate, leaving big-money bids as the only avenue for a deal.