Liverpool ready to launch 2027 move for Vinicius Junior

Liverpool will look to seal a bargain move for 25-year-old Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior in 12 months’ time.

According to an update from Spanish journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon on his YouTube channel, Vinicius Junior is the subject of interest from Liverpool. The Reds are keen on bolstering their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker, and they have their sights set on the 25-year-old Real Madrid winger, albeit for a Bosman move next summer.

Ramon Alvarez de Mon said, “Unless Vinicius’s side sees an increase in Real Madrid’s leverage, meaning a real rapprochement with Vinicius’s position, they don’t see the need to meet. Vinicius’s people, naturally, have to do their job…to find out what the position would be of other clubs that could potentially sign Vinicius, whether in 2026 or 2027.”

“We’re mainly talking about Premier League teams. In those initial inquiries, there was one club that clearly responded positively to their interest in Vinicius, but the numbers worked out for 2027. That club is Liverpool. I’m increasingly convinced that a renewal this summer is unlikely.”

The rise and rise of Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior has established himself as one of the world’s best players since joining Real Madrid from Flamengo in July 2018. The 25-year-old arrived in Spain as Cristiano Ronaldo’s long-term successor, and he has come close to achieving that stature. The player also secured a spot in the Ballon d’Or top three recently and will aim to win the coveted prize soon.

The Brazilian international has made 375 appearances for Real Madrid thus far, scoring 128 goals and providing 100 assists. However, his long-term future at the Bernabeu has been uncertain issues behind the scenes, a situation, coupled with his contract situation, that has drawn interest from multiple bigwigs, with Liverpool among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League adventure beckons?

Liverpool’s interest in Vinicius Junior makes sense. The Reds have a quality gap on both flanks after selling Luis Diaz last summer and parting ways with Mohamed Salah this year. While Victor Munoz has arrived from Osasuna, the Spaniard is still rough around the edges and has a long way to go before he can become a pivotal figure for Liverpool.

Vinicius would provide the elite experience and proven pedigree Liverpool’s wing roster currently lacks after Salah’s departure, offering an upgrade on Munoz’s current development trajectory. However, by targeting a 2027 move rather than pursuing an immediate deal, they risk losing him to a rival if they delay their approach.

Additionally, Real Madrid will attempt to tie the Brazilian international to a new contract, though the tense situation has forced them to give him a warning pertaining to talks over a new deal. A departure becomes possible only if the impasse between the two parties finds no resolution, and based on Ramon Alvarez de Mon’s assessment, that outcome appears increasingly likely.