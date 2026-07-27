Agents working on deal to take Danilo Santos to Newcastle United

Newcastle United will have a decent chance of sealing a summer deal for 25-year-old Botafogo midfielder Danilo Santos.

According to a report by Brazilian outlet RTI Esporte, Danilo Santos is the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 25-year-old Botafogo midfielder.

Per RTI Esporte, the South American midfielder is eager to return to England in the coming weeks, and Kia Joorabchian has “promised Giuliano Bertolucci he would take the player to England” before the transfer window closes. Botafogo will be open to negotiations, having set a price tag of €40 million on him.

How has Danilo Santos fared since returning to Brazil?

Danilo Santos has established himself as one of the most dependable midfielders in Brazil since joining Botafogo from Nottingham Forest last summer. The 25-year-old has been impressive in the middle of the park for Fogao, and his exploits helped him secure a spot in Brazil’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Brazilian midfielder’s output has been impactful during his stint with Botafogo, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists in 42 appearances. The returns have been particularly impressive in the ongoing season, as he has found the back of the net ten times while chipping in with three assists. The player’s form has provoked interest from several top clubs, with Newcastle United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League return on the horizon?

Newcastle United’s interest in Danilo Santos makes sense given the midfield rebuild they face in the summer transfer window. The Magpies were already combing the market for a midfielder after selling Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur in a big-money deal a few weeks ago. The need has become more urgent, as Bruno Guimaraes could leave the Tyneside club, with Arsenal pushing for his signature.

Furthermore, widespread reports have suggested that Joe Willock and Joelinton face an uncertain future at St. James’ Park. So, Newcastle must sign multiple midfielders to overhaul the midfield unit in the coming weeks, making the former Nottingham Forest star an appealing target.

Also Read: Five signings Newcastle United must make with Sandro Tonali’s fee to rebuild into a top-four force

With Danilo and his agents pushing to return to England, reportedly a summer move to Newcastle United is within reach. However, the Magpies could face stiff competition for his signature, as recent reports have also linked him with Arsenal and Manchester United, though an asking price of €40 million is not daunting for them after selling Tonali.