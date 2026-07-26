Danilo wants Premier League return, open to Newcastle United switch

Botafogo midfielder Danilo Santos is keen on returning to the Premier League this summer and has identified a favourable destination in England.

According to a report by Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte, Danilo Santos is the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies are keen on bolstering their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 25-year-old Botafogo midfielder.

Per UOL Esporte, the South American midfielder views St. James’ Park as a favourable destination after an initial enquiry by the Tyneside outfit. Additionally, he wants to return to the Premier League this year and has already snubbed Palmeiras in the hope to sealing his desired move.

How has Danilo Santos fared since returning to Brazil?

Danilo Santos has established himself as one of the most accomplished midfielders in his homeland since joining Botafogo from Nottingham Forest last summer. The 25-year-old has been solid in the middle of the park for Fogao, and his exploits helped him secure a spot in Brazil’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Brazilian midfielder has made his mark with his output since joining Botafogo, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists in 42 appearances. The returns have been impressive in the 2026 season, in particular, as the player has found the back of the net ten times while chipping in with three assists. Meanwhile, his exploits have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Newcastle United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League return on the horizon?

Newcastle United’s interest in Danilo Santos makes logical sense. The Magpies were already combing the market for a midfielder after selling Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur in a big-money deal a few weeks ago. The need to sign a new midfielder has exacerbated, as Bruno Guimaraes could leave the Tyneside club, with Arsenal pushing for his signature.

Furthermore, widespread reports have suggested that Joe Willock and Joelinton face an uncertain future at St. James’ Park. So, Newcastle United need to sign multiple midfielders to overhaul the midfield unit in the coming weeks, making the former Nottingham Forest star an appealing target.

Also Read: Five signings Newcastle United must make with Sandro Tonali’s £100m to rebuild into a top-four force

With Danilo emerging as a top target to replace his compatriot, a summer return to the Premier League may be on the cards. However, Newcastle United could face stiff competition for the Brazilian international’s signature, as recent reports have also linked him with Arsenal and Manchester United. Nevertheless, per UOL Esporte, the player is ready to leave Botafogo, making Newcastle a potential destination.