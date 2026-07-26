Arsenal rival Barcelona, Inter Milan in Cristian Romero chase

Arsenal and Barcelona are being named as potential suitors in the Cristian Romero race, with Inter Milan still considered the front-runners.

Arsenal have been named as surprise suitors in the race for Cristian Romero amid claims that the defender wants to leave Tottenham. According to Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness, the Gunners and Barcelona are being linked with the Argentine defender, while Inter Milan are currently seen as the front-runners for the Spurs captain.

Cristian Romero’s future appears to lie away from Tottenham amid claims that the club have set a €50 million asking price for their captain, which they might lower if necessary. Speculation had been rife well before the previous season ended, with Inter Milan viewed as a major contender after reportedly holding direct talks with Spurs.

Inter Milan are reportedly formulating a contract offer to tempt Romero into joining, as they could become the only viable option for the Argentine defender. However, the Nerazzurri’s pursuit could run into trouble if the rumours of Barcelona and Arsenal’s interest are true.

Barcelona and Arsenal in Romero hunt

Barcelona have shown interest in Romero in the recent past, according to multiple reports, although they had seemingly put a move on hold because of the finances involved. While a centre-back is needed at the club, one is not considered the top priority, as the Spanish giants continue to focus on landing a star attacker amid links to Julian Alvarez.

As for Arsenal, they clearly need a centre-back and have been linked with multiple names recently. They are reportedly preparing an offer for Ezri Konsa, although there are ongoing concerns about Aston Villa’s valuation that could threaten to scupper any deal. The Gunners are also interested in John Stones, with the free agent seen as a good option for the time being.

No chance of Arsenal move for Romero

While Arsenal might hold some interest in Romero, a move appears impossible. Spurs will not sell their captain to a direct rival, and any asking price would be exorbitantly high. Tottenham have kept a sufficient distance from their London rivals, such as the Gunners and Chelsea, when it comes to conducting direct business.

More importantly, they are not expected to sanction a move that would see their club captain join arch-rivals Arsenal, as such a transfer appears impossible. Therefore, even if the Gunners have considered bringing the 28-year-old Tottenham mainstay to the Emirates, the move is unlikely to materialise. Even if Spurs were to consider an offer, their asking price would likely be exorbitantly high.