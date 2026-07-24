Leeds United increasingly confident of sealing James Trafford deal

Leeds United will attempt to sign 23-year-old English international James Trafford from Manchester City this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, James Trafford has also the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies are keen on bolstering their first-team squad by signing a goalkeeper in the ongoing transfer window, but they have ruled out a move for the 23-year-old Manchester City shot-stopper due to his preference to join Leeds.

That has played its part in Leeds United’s increasing optimism in the battle for his signature. Per TEAMtalk, Manchester City will aim to recoup £40 million from Trafford’s departure, and the fee will be a new transfer record at Elland Road. Meanwhile, Ben Jacobs has suggested that the Englishman is closing in on joining the West Yorkshire club as talks between the parties advance.

How has James Trafford fared since returning to Manchester City?

James Trafford rejoined Manchester City from Burnley in a deal worth £27 million last summer after establishing himself as one of the world’s best young goalkeepers in an excellent 2024/25 season. The 23-year-old was instrumental in a memorable campaign for Burnley, as he won the Golden Glove in the EFL Championship. That prompted Manchester City to re-sign the youngster.

However, Trafford fell in the pecking order after Manchester City signed Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day of the summer transfer window. The English stopper managed only 1,530 minutes of game time in 17 appearances for Manchester City. So, a summer exit has been on the cards for a while, with Newcastle United and Leeds United hoping to take advantage of the situation.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

James Trafford has been on Newcastle United’s wishlist for a long time, and they reportedly wanted to sign him before he rejoined Manchester City last summer. The continued interest made sense, as Nick Pope is approaching the twilight of his career and likely to leave this summer. So, while Ewen Jaouen has arrived at St. James’ Park this summer, Newcastle need another new goalkeeper to replace Pope.

As for Leeds United, Illan Meslier and Karl Darlow have departed from Elland Road as free agents, leaving Lucas Perri as the only goalkeeper in Daniel Farke’s squad. However, the Brazilian faces an uncertain future at the West Yorkshire club amid his links with Torino. Trafford has thus emerged as a viable target, and he can hit the ground running at Leeds United.

Meanwhile, Ben Jacobs has revealed that Leeds United and Trafford are discussing a release clause in what he has described as “fast-moving negotiations” for a deal. That enables the English international to retain control over his future, though Leeds will have a short-term solution between the sticks if talks between the parties conclude to a favourable end.