Diego Simeone wants Atletico Madrid to sign John Stones

Diego Simeone wants Atletico Madrid to sign 32-year-old English international John Stones in a Bosman move this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Arsenal and Chelsea are also interested in John Stones. The two Premier League clubs are keen on reinforcing their defensive units by signing a versatile centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the Englishman. However, Diego Simeone’s insistence on pursuing him can turn the tide in Atletico Madrid’s favour.

How has John Stones fared at Manchester City?

John Stones endured a topsy-turvy career at Manchester City after joining from Everton in a deal worth £47.5 million in August 2016. The experienced centre-back became a utility player for Manchester City given his versatility as both defender and midfielder. However, he moved in and out of the starting lineup during his decade at Manchester City, with fitness issues limiting his appearances.

The English international made nearly 300 appearances for Manchester City thus far while chipping in with 19 goals and nine assists. His contract expired at the end of June 2026, marking his availability as a free agent. The situation has piqued the attention of several bigwigs, with Stones having several options on his plate now.

A man in demand

Atletico Madrid will pursue a centre-back in the coming weeks, as they have sanctioned Clement Lenglet’s move to SL Benfica. Additionally, Jose Maria Gimenez is on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career. So, Stones is an option worth considering for Los Rojiblancos.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s interest in John Stones is understandable and pertinent. While the Gunners have a well-stocked central defensive unit, they face uncertainty due to William Saliba’s long-term injury. Mikel Arteta thus requires defensive cover for the French international, with Stones emerging as a viable target given his extensive experience and leadership credentials.

As for Chelsea, the Blues are preparing to part ways with Axel Disasi in the coming weeks, as the French international does not feature in Xabi Alonso’s plans. Additionally, Benoit Badiashile, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Trevoh Chalobah reportedly face an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge, creating an urgent need for a centre-back. Stones is thus an option worth considering.

Recent reports have linked Stones with several other high-profile clubs, including Bayern Munich, Everton, and Juventus. Stones will now weigh his options across three of Europe’s leading leagues before deciding his next destination.